Mega-Sena 2498: check the odds of earning BRL 55 million

Image of Caixa lottery betting tickets
Next Mega-Sena contest must pay R$ 55 million (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM DA Press)
The Mega-Sena draw 2498, this Wednesday (7/6), at 8 pm, has an estimated prize pool of R$ 55 million. The main modality of Caixa Lotteries allows players to score from six to 15 scores from 01 to 60. What is the chance of guaranteeing the jackpot?

The six-number bet costs BRL 4.50 and gives the participant 1 chance of hitting 50 million. If 15 dozen are recorded, the prospects increase to 1 in 10 thousand, and the ticket value exceeds R$ 22 thousand.

That is, whoever buys a card with 15 numbers increases the chances of winning by more than five thousand times compared to the player who scored six tens.

According to the math, there are 50,063,860 combinations of six numbers from 01 to 60. By scoring 15 tens, the contender for Mega’s fortune will guarantee 5,005 different games.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

  • 6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860
  • 7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980
  • 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995
  • 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998
  • 10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399
  • 11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363
  • 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182
  • 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175
  • 14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671
  • 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

number of combinations

  • 6 numbers – 1 combination
  • 7 numbers – 7 combinations
  • 8 numbers – 28 combinations
  • 9 numbers – 84 combinations
  • 10 numbers – 210 combinations
  • 11 numbers – 462 combinations
  • 12 numbers – 924 combinations
  • 13 numbers – 1,716 combinations
  • 14 numbers – 3003 combinations
  • 15 numbers – 5005 combinations

Statistic

Given the circumstances, which is better: selecting more numbers on the same ticket or making different and/or mixed combinations on several cards? According to mathematics professor Romin Rocha, there is no difference from a statistical point of view.

What could influence a choice taking into account luck is the possibility of diversifying the numbers recorded.

“I would play different games, because that way you can have several different guesses from each other. That’s talking about luck, because in the math question, there are no numerical advantages, neither in the pool, nor in playing more than six numbers. has more chances, but it’s also a bigger investment,” he told Brazilian Mail.

corner and square

Mega-Sena reserves part of its revenue for those who match five and four numbers. For the corner, the odds of a six-number bet is 1 in 154,518. On court, the ratio is 1 in 2,332.

previous contest

