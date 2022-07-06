Mega-Sena 2498: check the odds of earning BRL 55 million

That is, whoever buys a card with 15 numbers increases the chances of winning by more than five thousand times compared to the player who scored six tens.
According to the math, there are 50,063,860 combinations of six numbers from 01 to 60. By scoring 15 tens, the contender for Mega’s fortune will guarantee 5,005 different games.
Number of tens – bet amount – probability
- 6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860
- 7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980
- 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995
- 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998
- 10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399
- 11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363
- 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182
- 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175
- 14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671
- 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003
number of combinations
- 6 numbers – 1 combination
- 7 numbers – 7 combinations
- 8 numbers – 28 combinations
- 9 numbers – 84 combinations
- 10 numbers – 210 combinations
- 11 numbers – 462 combinations
- 12 numbers – 924 combinations
- 13 numbers – 1,716 combinations
- 14 numbers – 3003 combinations
- 15 numbers – 5005 combinations
Statistic
What could influence a choice taking into account luck is the possibility of diversifying the numbers recorded.
“I would play different games, because that way you can have several different guesses from each other. That’s talking about luck, because in the math question, there are no numerical advantages, neither in the pool, nor in playing more than six numbers. has more chances, but it’s also a bigger investment,” he told Brazilian Mail.
corner and square
Mega-Sena reserves part of its revenue for those who match five and four numbers. For the corner, the odds of a six-number bet is 1 in 154,518. On court, the ratio is 1 in 2,332.