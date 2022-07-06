Meningococcal C vaccine extended to children under 10 and health workers — Portuguese (Brazil)

The National Immunization Program (PNI) recommends the expansion of the public able to receive the meningococcal C vaccine (Conjugate). From now on, health workers and children up to 10 years old can be vaccinated. The extension of the target audience runs until February 2023 and aims to protect the population against serogroup C meningococcal disease, expand vaccination coverage and prevent the disease from circulating in the country.

The immunizer is part of the National Vaccination Calendar, with two doses being indicated, at 3 and 5 months of age and a booster preferably at 12 months of age. According to the new guidance from the Ministry of Health, if children up to 10 years old have not been vaccinated, they should take a dose of meningococcal C. Health workers, even with the complete vaccination schedule, can be vaccinated with one more dose.

Although the age group at greatest risk of illness is children under one year of age, adolescents and young adults are primarily responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease.

“One of the main measures for the prevention and control of serogroup C meningococcal disease is the maintenance of high vaccination coverage in both the child and adolescent population. The adoption of this strategy aims to increase protection against the disease caused by this serogroup, avoiding the occurrence of outbreaks, hospitalizations, sequels, rehabilitation treatments and deaths”, said the coordinator of the National Immunization Program, Adriana Lucena.

For this strategy, all health workers from public and private services, at different levels of complexity, are considered. Health workers who work in spaces and establishments of assistance and health surveillance, be they hospitals, clinics, outpatient clinics, laboratories and other places are entitled to receive the immunizing agent. Thus, it comprises both health professionals – such as doctors, nurses, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, biologists, biomedical professionals, pharmacists, dentists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, physical education professionals, veterinarians and their respective technicians and assistants – and support workers such as receptionists, security guards, cleaning workers, cooks and assistants, ambulance drivers and others. That is, those who work in health services, but who are not providing direct health care services to people. Also included are those professionals who work in home care such as caregivers of the elderly, doulas and midwives. The vaccine will also be offered to students in the health area who are providing care in the assistance of health services.

Health services should pay attention to the recommendations regarding the recording of doses. In the same way as the registration of other vaccines, the establishment must guarantee identification by the CPF or National Health Card (CNS); identify the vaccine batch; register the applications in the e-SUS APS or, if the immunizer is not applied in Primary Care, the registration must be done in the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI).

In addition to the meningococcal C vaccine, the Unified Health System (SUS) offers the ACWY vaccine, aimed at adolescents between 11 and 12 years of age.

Ministry of Health