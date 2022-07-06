Metallica on “Master of Puppets” in Stranger Things: “an honor”

O Metallica applauded the way Stranger Things incorporated his song “Master of Puppets” into the iconic scene from Season 4 where Eddie (Joseph Quinn) plays guitar to attract demobats. At the Instagramthe band wrote:

“The way the Duffer brothers incorporate music into Stranger Things has always been on another level, so we were beyond excited that they not only included ‘Master of Puppets’ in the series, but also built such a pivotal scene around it. We were all excited to see the final result and when we saw it we were completely blown away… it’s so well done that some people were able to guess what the song was just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer.How cool is that?

“It’s an incredible honor to be such an important part of Eddie’s journey and to once again keep company with all the other amazing artists who’ve been on the show.”

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



