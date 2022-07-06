Metallica reacts to using Master of Puppets in Stranger Things 4

the band of heavy metal, Metallicacelebrated the use of one of his songs, Master of Puppetsin Stranger Things 4.

The band made up of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo said they were “impressed” by the scene at the end of the season, saying it was an “amazing honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey”.

Following the release of Volume 2 of Season 4 of the Netflix series on Friday, the Metallica shared a snippet of the remarkable scene from Eddie on Instagram.

“The way the Duffer brothers incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been something amazing, so we were beyond excited for them not only to include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the series, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote. “We were all excited to see the end result, and when we did, we were totally blown away.” “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some people were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such an important part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be in the company of all the other amazing artists featured on the series.”

Check out the post on the band’s official page:

All seasons already released from Stranger Things are available at Netflix.