Microsoft announces the first Xbox Game Pass games for July 2022

Microsoft has just announced the new games for Xbox Game Pass for July 2022. Remembering that these are the first and we expect more to be announced for the second half of this month. Also, Far Cry 5 has been out for a while now.

The usual official announcement about the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2022 comes from Microsoft, in particular with regard to this first half of the month, with a total of 12 titlessome of which, however, are back compared to before.

So let’s see the list of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the first half of July 2022 for subscribers:

  • Last Call BBS – PC, July 5th
  • Yakuza 0 – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 5th
  • Yakuza Kiwami – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 5th
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 5
  • DJMax Respect V – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 7
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 7
  • Road 96 – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 7
  • Escape Academy – Xbox, PC, July 14
  • My Friend Peppa Pig – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 14
  • Overwhelm – PC, July 14
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 14
  • PowerWash Simulator – Xbox, PC, Cloud, July 14

As we reported a few hours ago, in fact, several chapters of Sega’s Yakuza series, or Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 return to the catalog, so these do not really represent a novelty for those who were already a subscriber before. However, it’s good that they’re back, given the value of the series, and on top of that, there are still a bunch of new features coming this month, spanning a wide range of genres and types.

