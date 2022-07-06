Milton Ribeiro’s defense asks the Supreme Court to annul the investigation that investigates scandal at the MEC | Policy

There is no deadline for the decision. The Supreme Court is in mid-year recess (until the 31st), a period in which only urgent matters are decided by the presidency of the Court. But Minister Cármen Lúcia has decided that she will continue to analyze the investigations, criminal actions and criminal petitions for which she is the rapporteur.

Milton Ribeiro’s defense argues that the investigations into the case are based on recordings obtained clandestinely and from an anonymous source. Therefore, according to the defense, it is illicit evidence that nullifies all evidence obtained later.

“The illegal content of the recording was used and abused to justify and justify the beginning, the middle and the conclusion of the investigations that culminated in the vexatious and unnecessary precautionary arrest of the petitioner. [Ribeiro]”, states the request of Ribeiro’s defense.

According to the lawyers, “the survival and maintenance of the fatally contaminated investigation remains impossible”.

This Tuesday, in an audience at the Chamber, the current Minister of Education, Victor Godoy, said that only Milton Ribeiro can say what happened at the MEC. In the Senate, the president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that this Wednesday (6th) he will read the requests for opening parliamentary commissions of inquiry in the House, but the work of the CPIs will only begin after the elections.

The audio pointed out by Ribeiro’s defense as clandestine was released in March by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”. In a video, the minister says he is responding to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro to transfer funds from the ministry to municipalities appointed by pastors. After the audio was revealed, Ribeiro left the command of the ministry.