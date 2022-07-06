Monark defends Leo Lins after comedian is fired from SBT – 07/05/2022 – Illustrated

Presenter Monark took to social media to defend comedian Leo Lins, who was fired from SBT after making a joke involving the Telethon program and a child with hydrocephalus.

“Leo Lins fired for making a joke, they are criminalizing the profession of comedian. Only politically correct things can be said out loud,” Monark wrote on his Twitter account on Monday (4). “We are already a censored society, freedom of expression is dying, when that happens, killing others will be easy.”

The comedian, who was part of the program The Noite com Danilo Gentili, had a video posted on the internet in which he mocked Telethon, a SBT program intended to raise money for associations that treat children and adolescents with disabilities.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with different types of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good side is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, said Leo Lins in the video.

In reaction to his departure from the television channel, Lins published a photo on his Instagram account with his mouth sealed with a tape and handcuffed, insinuating that he would have been a victim of censorship.

An institution linked to the Telethon, the Association for Assistance to Children with Disabilities, the AACD, also released a note of repudiation against the comedian through social networks. “In an extremely unhappy and quite capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities ‘children with various types of problems’ and shows disrespect to the residents of Ceará.”