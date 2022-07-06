Monkeypox: with more than 6,000 cases, WHO will meet to define disease emergency – News

With more than 6,000 cases from monkey pox reported in 58 countries, the WHO (World Health Organization) will reconvene the entity’s Emergency Committee to define whether to declare the current outbreak a global health emergency, the highest alert level of the WHO.

According to director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the meeting will take place in the week starting July 18, or even earlier.





At its previous meeting on June 27, the committee decided that the outbreak – whose cases have increased in African countries, where the disease is usually spread, and on other continents – was not yet a health emergency.

“I remain concerned about the scale and spread of the virus across the world,” Tedros said, adding that the lack of testing means that likely many more cases have gone unreported.

According to real-time monitoring by the Global.health initiative, which brings together researchers from universities such as Harvard and Oxford, the number of infected people in the world exceeds 7,100 people.

Monkeypox, a generally mild viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading around the world since early May. The case fatality rate in outbreaks prior to the strain that is currently spreading is around 1%.



