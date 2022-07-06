More than 60 million Brazilians are food insecure, says FAO | Economy

The number of Brazilians who faced some type of food insecurity exceeded the 60 million mark, according to a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) released this Wednesday (6th).

The publication’s figures show that the number of people who dealt with some type of food insecurity was 61.3 million – practically three out of ten inhabitants of Brazil, which has an estimated population of 213.3 million. Of this total, 15.4 million faced severe food insecurity.

FAO data for Brazil cover the period from 2019 to 2021.

What is food insecurity

The institution’s latest figures reveal an alarming worsening of hunger in Brazil. Between 2014 and 2016, food insecurity reached 37.5 million people – 3.9 million were in the severe condition.

According to FAO, the definitions for food insecurity are as follows:

moderate insecurity : People were unsure about their ability to get food and at some point had to reduce the quality and quantity of food.

: People were unsure about their ability to get food and at some point had to reduce the quality and quantity of food. Serious insecurity: people who ran out of food and went hungry and even went without food for a day or more.

Last year, around the world, 2.3 billion people faced a scenario of food insecurity or severe, 350 million more than observed before the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey also showed that women suffered more from food insecurity.

In 2021, 31.9% of women in the world faced a scenario of moderate or severe insecurity, above the 27.6% found among men. The difference of four percentage points is also greater than that observed in 2020, when it was three points.