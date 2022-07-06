Movie theaters are canceling ‘Minions 2’ screenings due to vandalism; Understand!

According to the BBCa chain of cinemas in Guernsey, UK, has canceled showings of ‘minions 2‘ due to acts of vandalism caused by a tag that went viral on social media.

It is about #Gentleminionwhich became one of the most talked about topics after some clients started recording “funny videos” during film sessions.

The problem is that the videos are not funny at all, as some people even record physical assaults inside movie theaters and then post them on profiles. fakes on the Internet.

Daniel Phillips-Smithnetwork manager at Mallard Cinema, told the portal that some people abused the team that manages the cinema and cursed other customers, in addition to having thrown objects and food at each other.

Smith also said the network had to refund some customers due to session interruptions and that the decision to pull the film was “heartbreaking”.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking, we had families that didn’t even come back into the room when we tried to solve the problem, we had families leave before the movie even started, and of course a lot of kids started crying.”

THE BBC also reported that local police have been notified of the incident and the theater may return to showing the film once extra measures are added.

This is just the latest incident in a series of reactions inspired by the tag. #Gentleminion in cinemas around the world.

Earlier this week, videos circulated on social media showing local cinemas announcing that they would ban anyone wearing formal clothing from entering, in reference to the troublemakers in the film.

Even so, ‘Minions 2: Origin of Gru‘ surprised at the box office, debuting with impressive $202.2 million worldwide.

For comparison, the result surpasses the TOTAL box office of ‘lightyear‘, which accumulates $187.5 million in the last three weeks.

In the US, animation has raised $127.9 million on the four days of the extended Independence Day weekend, breaking the record for ‘Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon‘ (US$115.8M), from 2011.

Furthermore, ‘minions 2‘ also became the BIGGEST premiere for an animation after the pandemic period.

Internationally, the production has already raised US$218.9 millions.

It is worth remembering that the film is already showing in national cinemas!

directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Valthe animation also features the voices of Kevin Hart, Margot Robbie, Dave Bautista and Pierre Coffin complete the list.

