Municipal Health Department continues with vaccination against Covid-19 in health units this Wednesday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues in health units, this Wednesday (6), contemplating adults, adolescents and children aged 6 to 11 years. There will be no vaccination of 1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer pediatric or 1st and 2nd dose for adults due to lack of stock.

The vaccination rooms of the health units will be open from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, with the exception of some that serve at different times. Check out the schedule below:

children and teenagers – For children between 6 and 11 years old (except immunocompromised children), there will be the 1st and 2nd dose of Coronavac, scheduled to return until July 7th; and for teenagers, the 3rd dose for those who took the two previous doses by March 6th. For these two groups, vaccination will take place at Bruno Bacelar, Vila Serrana, Régis Pacheco (Center), Panorama, Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) and Jardim Valéria I and II. In the Urbis VI and Nestor Guimarães units (Jurema neighborhood), vaccination will be in the afternoon.





Adults – The 4th dose will be for adults 53 years of age or older who have taken all three doses by March 6, at Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera district), Nelson Barros (Kadija district), Patagonia, CAE II (São Vicente district), Vila América and Urbis V. In the Miro Cairo unit, vaccination will be in the morning, and in the Solange Hortélio unit (Urbis II ), in the afternoon shift.

The 3rd dose will be available for adults aged 18 years and over, who took the 2nd dose four months ago, at Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood), Nelson Barros (Kadija neighborhood), Patagonia, Dr. Hugo de Castro (Guarani neighborhood), Vila América and Urbis V. In the Miro Cairo unit, vaccination takes place only in the morning, and in the Solange Hortélio unit, in the afternoon.





priority groups – At the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit, pregnant and postpartum women can be vaccinated with the 2nd dose (scheduled return until July 7th) or 3rd dose of Pfizer, provided they have taken two doses before March 6th. In this same unit, adults and adolescents who are late on their 2nd dose of Pfizer can also be vaccinated.

SMS reinforces the importance of vaccination with all doses. The virus that causes Covid-19 is still active and the numbers of the disease are increasing. All care is necessary and the vaccine is essential to prevent contamination and avoid serious illness in case of catching Covid-19.