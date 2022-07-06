Mysterious amendment: user identified only as ‘Subscriber’ takes R$ 29 million from the secret budget

In the distribution of the secret budget defined by the National Congress so far, an unnamed phantom beneficiary managed to release a millionaire sum. just called “Subscriber”this unnamed beneficiary obtained a release of R$ 29 million to several municipalities.

This money was distributed through the rapporteur’s amendments, which form the secret budget. The “Subscriber” is registered as an “external user”, a mechanism used by parliamentarians to evade the transparency that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) imposed on the secret budget.

Unlike previous years, when control over appointments was made by the rapporteur himself, without transparency, this year, Congress created a system in which requests are formalized over the internet and, later, disclosed in spreadsheets. In these spreadsheets, however, the figure of the “external user” appears, which are people or organizations outside the National Congress. It is a way for the congressman benefiting from a secret budget amendment not to appear on Congressional spreadsheets.

According to data sent by the budget’s rapporteur, Hugo Leal, to the ministries, most of the “Subscriber” resources will go to the city of Caxias, in Maranhao: two amendments, one of R$10 million and the other of R$9.9 million, are aimed at improving the offer of medium and high complexity health services.

Also identifying “Subscriber” as author are amendments for Itaitinga, Ceará; Magalhães Barata, in Pará, and 19 other cities in the state of São Paulo.

O GLOBE questioned the Chamber of Deputies about the possibility of identifying who would be the user or users who identified themselves only as “Subscriber”, but, as of the publication of this report, he has not received a response.

So far this year, Congress has already sent R$12 billion in secret budget amendments to the government, out of a total estimated at R$16.5 billion. In the registry, the authors are senators, deputies or external users.

“Subscriber” is just one example of 1,716 authors who appear as external users. Of the R$ 12 billion whose destination has already been defined by Congress, R$ 3.9 billion are requests without identification of a parliamentarian.

In the proposed Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) approved by the Joint Budget Committee last week, there is a forecast that, next year, this type of request will have to come with the identification of the contemplated parliamentarian, even when it is formalized by someone outside the National Congress.

The one who had the most indications as an external user is Carlos Guilherme Pereira Junior, whose name appears in the Official Gazette as an employee of the city hall of São Gonçalo (RJ). He appears as a beneficiary of R$ 120 million indicated. Sought, the city did not return the contacts of the report.

The mechanism for registering requests under external users has been used mainly by opposition lawmakers who do not want to have their names linked to the secret budget, according to sources participating in the negotiations.

There are mayors and governors listed as external users. The governor of Amapá, Waldez Goes, asked for R$ 59 million, for example. The mayor of Tauá (CE), Patrícia Aguiar, indicated R$ 34 million. She is the mother of deputy Domingos Neto (PSD-CE), rapporteur for the 2020 Budget, when the rapporteur’s amendments took shape.

Rapporteur amendments differ from other parliamentary amendments. In traditional splices, resources are divided equally. The rapporteur’s amendments are used as a political bargaining instrument, since there are no criteria for the distribution of resources.

like the GLOBE showed yesterday, Congress indicated BRL 6.1 billion in secret budget amendments in two weeks.