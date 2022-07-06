‘Mysterious’ blue bubbles in the universe reveal new type of star system

posted on 07/05/2022 22:08



The collection of mostly young blue stars is seen here using the Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys – (credit: Michael Jones/Reproduction)

A discovery by a group of astronomers at the University of Arizona has revealed a new class of star system never before seen in the Universe. Formed by blue bubbles, five star systems were found by the researchers isolated from any parent galaxy, formed only by young, blue stars, distributed in an irregular pattern.

The star clusters found are situated close to Virgo galaxies and are the size of small dwarf galaxies and were captured during observations by the Hubble, Array and Very Large telescopes. The discovered star systems have been termed “objects” by scientists, as they are not, exactly, galaxies, despite appearing to be.

The researchers understood that they were facing a new class of star system when they noticed the stark differences of clusters with a common galaxy. First, the five systems are isolated, located 300,000 light-years away from any galaxy, which defies the common process of creating such a cluster.

Another unusual point is the record of a very low level of atomic hydrogen gas in the space inhabited by the systems, which is unusual for places where there are young stars and also where new stars are forming — which is the case of these clusters. .

The lack of gas would point to a galaxy with a greater presence of older stars, called red and dead. However, scientists were faced with the unlikely: there is no presence of any red stars in the solar system.

“Stars that are born red are less massive and therefore live longer than blue stars, which burn fast and die young, so old red stars are usually the last ones left alive,” introduces Michael Jones, lead author of the study. and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona.

“And the red stars are dead because they don’t have gas left to form new stars. So what we see is that these blue stars are like an oasis in the desert, basically,” explains Jones. Somehow, even with the little gas, new stars are created and no red stars are recorded.

‘Theft’ in the Universe? Star system may have arisen by extracting gas from galaxies

With the features identified, scientists began to try to find hypotheses for the formation of star systems. The research observed a large presence of metals, which are any element heavier than helium. To get this “raw materials”, the researchers say the cluster needed to “steal” it from a large galaxy.

“This tells us that these star systems formed from gas that was taken from a large galaxy, because the way metals are built is by many repeated episodes of star formation, and you only get that in a large galaxy.” , draws Jones.

The process for this extraction of gas may have been by a collision — called tidal stripping — when two large galaxies pass each other and gas and stars are left behind.

The other way to “steal” the gas is through a process called ram pressure — which scientists most believe. “It’s like you’re belly-flopping into a swimming pool,” Jones said. “When a galaxy’s belly falls into a cluster filled with hot gas, its gas is forced out from behind it. That’s the mechanism we think we’re seeing here to create these objects,” he adds.

The researchers also believe that the blue bubbles could be the beginning of the formation of a great mystery in astronomy: the transformation of spiral galaxies into elliptical galaxies. After the “belly fall into a pool”, the blue bubbles are formed that will develop into an elliptical galaxy.

The study was presented by Jones and David Sand, a professor at the University of Arizona, at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society on June 15. The search was initiated after researchers were prompted by a “gas cloud map” created by the Dutch Institute of Radio Astronomy, which indicated a list of potential locations of new galaxies.

The researchers celebrate that, instead of galaxies, they were able to register a new class of star system. “It’s a lesson in the unexpected,” Jones said. “When you’re looking for things, you won’t necessarily find what you’re looking for, but you might find something else very interesting.”