NASA administrator suggests China may ‘steal’ the Moon

Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator, has expressed concern about China’s space exploration efforts — particularly with regard to the country’s plans for the Moon. According to him, the country can “take” our natural satellite as part of its military space program. Nelson’s speech comes from an interview given to the German newspaper Bild, published this Saturday (2).

In the last decade, China has increased the pace of its space program, and has been intensively dedicated to lunar exploration: in 2019, for example, the country made history with the landing of the Chang’e 4 mission on the far side of the Moon, and in December 2020 the Chang’e 5 mission brought samples of lunar soil to Earth. In addition, the country has plans to launch a series of robotic missions to the lunar south pole later this decade.

Chang’e 4 mission lander (Image: Reproduction/CNSA/CLEP/Doug Ellison)

For Nelson, these and other advances deserve attention. “We need to be very concerned about China landing on the moon and saying, ‘Now it’s ours, you stay out,” he said, referring to the country’s lunar program. Furthermore, he claimed that the Chinese space program stole ideas and technologies from other nations.

“Well, what do you think is happening on the Chinese space station? They are learning to destroy others’ satellites,” he said, when asked about possible military objectives pursued by the Chinese in space. He added that there is a new space race underway — and this time it includes China.

In response to comments by NASA administrator Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the United States has consistently built a campaign against China’s “normal and reasonable” ventures in space. “China firmly opposes such irresponsible placements,” he told a conference.

Bill Nelson’s statements come at a time when much of the international attention is focused on the Moon: NASA has ambitious plans to bring in new astronauts and establish a sustainable human presence on our natural satellite with the Artemis program — and of course China is not far behind: the country is joining forces with Russia to build a research station on the Moon.

Source: Via: Bild, Al Jazeera