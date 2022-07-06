National team forward misses English club’s debut for ‘improper conduct’ | Sport



Richarlison – Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Published 07/05/2022 12:12

Rio – Announced as a reinforcement for Tottenham last Friday, striker Richarlison will not be able to participate in the debut of his new club in the Premier League for the 2022/2023 season. That’s because the English Football Association (FA) decided to punish him with a game of suspension because of the episode in which he threw a flare into the crowd when celebrating a goal.

The case took place in May this year, while the Brazilian defended Everton in a match against Chelsea. He scored the only goal of the duel, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Everton, and celebrated in a very effusive way. When he came across a flare thrown by the crowd onto the lawn, he bent down to pick up the object and threw it back into the Goodison Park bleachers.

The act was classified by the FA as “inappropriate conduct”, so Richarlison received a one-game suspension and will not be able to be on the field on August 6, the date of Tottenham’s first game in the English, against Southampton in London. The striker will only be free to debut in the next round, in a duel with Chelsea. In addition to the suspension, he will have to pay a fine of 25 thousand pounds (just over R$ 161 thousand reais at the current price).

Richarlison was signed by Tottenham after 53 goals in 152 games for Everton, a team in which he was a protagonist in many moments. According to the European press, the management of the London club would have paid 50 million pounds (about R$ 320 million) to count on the 25-year-old player in its squad.

Before closing with the new team, he was in the sights of Chelsea, but preferred to join the squad led by Antonio Conte, in the company of other Brazilians who are already there: Emerson Royal and Lucas Moura. With the change of team, the striker will play in the Champions League for the first time in his career, in the same year he should play his first World Cup.