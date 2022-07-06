Náutico agrees to hire Souza, ex-Palmeiras and Cruzeiro, who defended Timbu in 2012 | nautical

Beaten hammer. This Wednesday, the board of Náutico reached an agreement with midfielder Souza and agreed on the player’s return to Timbu, ten years after his first spell at the club. The athlete, currently 34 years old, had been talking to the red-and-white leaders since last Saturday.

The negotiation was not linked to the permanence or not of midfielder Jean Carlos, who is experiencing a moment of uncertainty as to his possible move to Esteghlal, from Iran. Souza is scheduled to arrive in Recife this Thursday.

1 of 2 Souza played for Náutico in the 2012 Serie A — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press Souza played for Náutico in the 2012 Series A — Photo: Aldo Carneiro / Pernambuco Press

Souza’s contract with Náutico runs until the end of 2023. According to the ge, the player was right for a salary well below what he had been receiving in recent seasons abroad. But with triggers.

In case the club stays in Serie B for the next season, the athlete will receive a small readjustment. In the case of access to Series A, the salary will double in value.

The player has been in Goiás since the beginning of June, after ending his contract with Khorfakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. His last match was on May 26, when he even scored a goal. Therefore, he will only be able to re-debut for Náutico after the opening of the national transfer window, on the 18th.

2 of 2 Volante Souza was playing for Khorfakkan, from the United Arab Emirates — Photo: Disclosure Volante Souza was playing for Khorfakkan, from the United Arab Emirates – Photo: Disclosure

The return to Brazilian football was a desire of the steering wheel. Previously, Souza had played for three seasons at Al-Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia, and between 2016 and 2019 at Cerezo Osaka, from Japan. Always as owner.

Revealed by Palmeiras, Souza was loaned to Náutico in 2012, where he stood out in the alvirrubra campaign in Série A, when the club qualified for the Copa Sudamericana.

In all, with the white shirt, the player played 53 games and scored 14 goals, many of them in free kicks. To date, this is the top-scoring season of the steering wheel’s career.

