Necrosword: Understand what Gorr’s weapon is in Thor: Love and Thunder

Artifact used by the Butcher of the Gods has great connection with the mythology of the Marvel symbiotes!

This week we will have the launch of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Son of Odin franchise. This time, he’ll have to face the most dangerous villain he’s ever faced, the terrible Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who made it his mission to annihilate all the deities present in the universe. For this, he will use the necroswordwhich has a fascinating history in the comics.

The Necrosword first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #2originally published in 2012. This legendary weapon was created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, who also created the Butcher of the Gods. In the plot of the magazine, we discover that the villain found such a weapon shortly after seeing his family decimated by hunger and misery on his home planet.

He found this weapon in the body of a fallen deity, and decided to take it for himself. As soon as he wields the blade, he realizes that the weapon morphs very malleably in his body and can take any shape he desires. With that, he begins to exterminate gods in every corner of the cosmos, not even knowing that the Necrosword was, in fact, the first symbiote created by Knull, the God of Symbiotes.

The weapon was forged using the darkness of the universe, and its original name is Darkness (All-Black, in the original). This was the weapon Knull has used over the years, a proto-symbiote that has a consciousness of its own and is evil in the extreme. The sword is capable of corrupting its wielders, and it is believed to have played a large role in transforming Gorr into an extremist fanatic who hated the gods.

Renamed in more recent periods as Darkness, the Necroswordthe blade became a large part of the myth and canon created for Knull by screenwriter Donny Cates. It is worth remembering that, originally, there was not even a connection between the sword and the symbiotes, but this was added with the sagas associated with Venom, such as for example absolute carnage and King of Darkness.

Among the powers that the Necrosword grants to its users, we can mention an increase in forceat agilityat resistance and even in longevity of whoever wields it. she can also regenerate its users and allows them to control a “living darkness”. Fun fact: originally, Knull created the sword to annihilate other gods of the Marvel – you celestialsvery powerful cosmic entities.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on the day July 7.

