Nelson Piquet backs out of Hamilton apology

A new statement by Nelson Piquet, who is the subject of a complaint in the MP, was given at the Le Mans Classic. Photo: (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)

A new pronouncement by Nelson Piquet regarding the racist and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton reignited the controversy created from an interview with the former Brazilian driver at the end of last year.

In an interview with Motor Sport MagazineNelson Piquet, who was invited last Saturday to participate in the Le Mans Classic, a vintage car event at the Circuit de la Sarthe, in France, went back on the apology he had made to the seven-time world champion: “This is all bullshit , I’m not racist. There’s nothing, nothing I said wrong. The (term) I used is a very soft word, we even use it with some white friends. I don’t really care, it doesn’t mess up my life. I’m here with my friends, we’re having fun, that’s it”.

Piquet even became the target of complaints to the Public Ministry for moral damages because of his statements. The entities Educafro, Centro Santo Dias, the National LGBTI+ Alliance and the Brazilian Association of Homotransaffective Families (ABRAFH) filed a public civil action against the former pilot. Filed with the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories, the document asks for compensation in the amount of R$ 10 million for the black Brazilian population.

In an interview given at the end of 2021, Nelson Piquet, referring to Lewis Hamilton, called the English driver a “neguinho” in a pejorative way when commenting on a controversy involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen, his son-in-law, at the Silverston Grand Prix of the year. past. In another interview, also last year, Piquet referred to Keke Rosberg as “shit” and his son Nico Rosberg in homophobic terms.