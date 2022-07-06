Netizens criticize Patrícia Poeta and demand the leading role of Manoel Soares

What was supposed to be just a simple exchange after Fátima Bernardes left her own show, became one of the most talked about topics of the mornings on social networks. This is because, with the definitive arrival of Patrícia Poeta at the Meeting last Monday (4), several internet users criticized the journalist.

It all started when Globo did not choose Manoel Soares, Patrícia’s partner, to be the main presenter. Soon after, viewers realized that the journalist’s name was not on the program’s official call, leaving only the name of the former anchor of Jornal Nacional.

Some understood it as racism on the part of the broadcaster, others believed that Manoel is not prepared to take over the Meeting, even though he is the presenter of É de Casa on Saturdays. In addition, the scenario of the program had few changes, but it did not please netizens, who even spoke badly about the panels on the wall. “Shocked by the boards behind the audience looking like styrofoam”, criticized a follower.