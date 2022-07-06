network growth becomes meme, and CEO promises more

Anyone walking around São Paulo has probably seen the red and yellow facade of an Oxxo market (pronounced “oquisso”). The growth of the Mexican network is so expressive that it became a meme on the internet.

In an exclusive interview with UOL, Rodrigo Patuzzo, CEO of Grupo Nós, responsible for the Oxxo and Shell Select brands, talked about the jokes of users with the frenetic opening of stores and the right pronunciation of the brand, revealed plans to open new markets and says he is concerned about safety of customers and employees. Grupo Nós is a joint venture between the Brazilian company Raízen and the Mexican company Femsa Comercio.

With almost two years of operation in Brazil, Oxxo has 128 markets open in São Paulo — 76 in the capital alone — and promises to reach 309 stores by March 2023. The cost to open a store, which has 90 m², is Rs. $750 thousand. The network has about 1,000 employees. The strategy is to always be close to the customer, which is why it is called proximity market.

Olegário Araújo, a researcher at FGVcev (Center for Excellence in Retail at Fundação Getúlio Vargas), says that opening several units at the same time makes sense for this business model. “Oxxo needs scale, and to stand it needs a lot of stores,” he says.

For Rogério Gatti, retail specialist and supermarket director, the consumer has access to few purchase options. “They work with industrialized products, the assortment is low and the production is not their own”. According to him, Oxxo will have to adapt according to the needs of each location.

Read excerpts from the interview with Rodrigo Patuzzo below:

UOL – The rapid expansion of Oxxo in São Paulo fell on social networks in the form of memes. How do you rate these games?

Rodrigo Patuzzo: The balance is extremely positive for this short life span because it is connected with our growth strategy. While our competitors have one store in a certain region, our idea is to have three units.

My store is smaller than the competitor’s and my fixed costs are lower. Our expectation is that this will generate brand awareness and accelerate as we move towards the consumer.

OXXO pandemic in downtown São Paulo — peo tavares (@PeoTavares) April 1, 2022

?? date idea::::::: love let’s take a walk through the fields and every time we see an oxxo we kiss — rafa moraes (@moraes_rafas) April 15, 2022

one day I will come home and she will have become an OXXO — felipe (@felipemisale) April 20, 2022

Oxxo has already made publications on social networks in which it teaches the correct pronunciation of the brand name. Is this a concern?

It’s an easy-to-read word, you read it the same way backwards and forwards. We play around with it a lot, on our Instagram there are a series of posts that explain how to say Oxxo (oh-oh-so).

We see a lot of potential to explore in a light, jovial way and using the Brazilian’s good humor. At the same time, we don’t see any problems because it doesn’t matter how the customer will speak. What matters is the customer satisfied with the products.

Why does the center of SP have so many units?

Our first move was to start in the center and then move to the expanded center, in neighborhoods like Vila Mariana, Brooklin, Jardins, Pinheiros, Itaim Bibi. Today we are also in Morumbi, Mooca, Tatuapé and Santana.

When we make the operation in São Paulo robust, we are going to other places in Brazil that are mapped. I can say that it will be in the Southeast region, but I cannot give more details.

Are the peripheries in the plans?

This is certainly where we will effectively achieve the dream of replicating in Brazil what was done in Mexico, which has 21,000 stores. There’s no way to achieve this dream if I don’t position myself on the periphery.

What is your consumer profile?

Two audiences stand out the most: women aged 45 to 65 and university students, both men and women.

In neighborhood markets, you can see the lady shopping with higher average expenses and more products in the basket. In the more commercial areas, where young people are passing through, the quantity of products is smaller, but the recurrence is greater during the week.

We are also starting to work with dark stores [espaço para armazenar e distribuir produtos de várias empresas rapidamente]. The idea is to work with a digital marketplace to start delivering [produtos da] Oxxo in Sao Paulo. we are already doing it [no bairro da] Consolação, but we want to deliver to the consumer’s home throughout the city and within 15 minutes.

Rodrigo Patuzzo, CEO of Grupo Nós, Oxxo and Shell Select brands Image: Disclosure

What are the best-selling product categories?

The food service category, which includes food in general and bakery, has the highest percentage, with a share of over 22%.

We have two completely different segments: the neighborhood market in a residential area has a high consumption of fruits and vegetables, groceries and hygiene and cleaning items. In large shopping centers, these categories practically do not appear. There are more drinks, which are “stick to toe” with food.

Has inflation impacted the negotiation with suppliers and the consumption of your customers?

Yes, what has happened is the transfer of inflation to the consumer. I am growing, investing capital, while my competitors are already established. I see inflation press on one side and I try to hold on as much as I can on the other. We trade every day, we do promotions, we try to lower the price of some goods. The industry sometimes bankrolls, sometimes it doesn’t.

But what makes Oxxo different from the competition?

We are a one stop shop [loja de parada única] in a very compact format. The consumer enters and in three minutes makes his immediate replacement purchase. The variety is not great, but the solutions are very well thought out.

For this year, we are rehearsing connecting consumers and their purchases. Example: I have a client who buys a pack of beer on Wednesdays, in the late afternoon, to watch a football game. I already got that and I’m going to put a promotion just for him.

As we have recently been building a giant to be a leader in the proximity segment in Brazil, we will move on to the second stage, which is the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to work on CRM [Gestão de Relacionamento com o Cliente]the person’s CPF and consumption habits and generate customized benefits.

The 24/7 operation is put as an advantage of Oxxo. However, customers have already complained that they found units closed. Why does it happen?

At first, to maintain cost competitiveness, our vision was to have an employee at dawn. For safety reasons, the first approach was the hatch [a loja fica fechada, e o consumidor é atendido em uma janelinha]. Then we tested other alternatives, such as the open door with a security guard and an employee or two employees, depending on the region.

Some of our stores will not be open 24 hours, but they are in the minority. Imagine that in downtown São Paulo it is possible to walk within a radius of 500 meters and find six, seven, eight stores. It makes no sense to keep them all open. I will prioritize having an open unit, with an ideal number of employees, and closing one that is very close. The trend is that the late-night customer has no difficulty finding a store.

Is it possible to live in harmony with neighborhood markets?

In Brazil, before the pandemic, there were about 500 thousand commercial points registered as a neighborhood market. We have just over 100 stores. Let’s say we get to 2,000. There’s room for everyone. We want to work with them to deliver the cost competitiveness that we are achieving with the industry.

Looking ahead, it is part of our strategy to use our purchasing capacity, volume and scale through a marketplace and optimize logistics routes to deliver this benefit to them. I gain in scale, I trade even cheaper with the industry and I still help them to evolve, to survive and to make money. I see the opportunity to help each other.