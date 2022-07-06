New Caixa president says she should remove 26 consultants from Pedro Guimarães’s office | Policy

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, said this Tuesday (5) that she should remove 26 strategic consultants who were part of the office of the former president of the bank Pedro Guimarães.

Daniella Marques took office as president of Caixa in a closed ceremony this Tuesday (5). The event was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. She assumed the presidency of the bank after former president Pedro Guimarães resigned. Last week, Caixa employees accused Guimarães of sexual harassment.

Pedro Guimarães resigns from Caixa’s presidency after allegations of sexual harassment

This Monday (4), the chief of staff and five strategic consultants from Guimarães were removed. Consultants act in advising Caixa’s presidency and are directly linked to the presidency’s office.

“So, both the chief of staff and five strategic consultants have already been removed. I am designing the structure that serves me and that meets my management model. I like to do decentralized, thematic, nuclear management, but I have a structure of 26 strategic advisers in the cabinet, so possibly all of them will be removed”. said Danielle.

The new president of Caixa also said that employees will not be removed “necessarily because of the episode”, but that “it is a natural movement” and that “each leader imposes his/her management style”.

Daniella Marques also stated that the state bank’s policy on integrity and harassment prevention will be completely revised.

According to her, the investigation of the complaints will be carried out by the company’s control bodies and also by an independent investigation company hired by Caixa.

“For now, what had to be done in connection with the episode has already been done. If other signs, events or people appear, it will be conducted with the same posture. That this is the posture that has been conducted. But from now on, from tomorrow, we are focused on creating everything we need to create an independent, rigorous and safe investigation environment”, said Daniella Marques.

The new president of Caixa also said that investigations into the complaints of employees will continue in secrecy to preserve the privacy of those involved.

Marques was asked by journalists if she got to talk to Pedro Guimarães after the allegations, but the president of Caixa said she preferred to “preserve” Guimarães and the others involved in the case.

Daniella Marques takes office at CEF, and Bolsonaro speaks: ‘A new era does not begin. The box continues’

‘Does not start a new era’

During a speech at the inauguration ceremony of Daniella Marques, President Jair Bolsonaro said that, despite the change in the presidency of Caixa, the bank will not have a ‘new era’.