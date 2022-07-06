NEW CITROËN C3 SHOWS VERSIONS; SEE HOW IT WILL BE – Self-enthusiasts

The third generation Brazilian Citroën C3, which is a few weeks away from launch, already has its known versions. Records from Renavam (National Registry of Motor Vehicles) discovered by the Instagram profile @placadoscarros show three options for the compact hatch: C3 Live 1-liter, C3 Feel PK AT (acronym for Pack and for automatic transmission) and C3 First Ed AT, namely the First Edition limited series.

The C3 Live, which by the brand’s rule must be the most affordable version, will use the 75 hp 3-cylinder Firefly engine known from the Fiat Argo and now available in the Peugeot 208, but so far not used by a Citroën. The 5-speed manual transmission should be the only one offered in the version.

For the C3 Feel Pack, the use of an automatic transmission (certainly the 6-speed, already in wide use at the brand) indicates the probability of having the same 1.6-liter 16-valve engine and 120 hp of the 208. It is worth noting that both models use the group’s CMP architecture. In turn, the C3 First Edition must keep the mechanical part of the Feel Pack associated with new finishing details and additional content.

The new C3, which has already been unveiled in India (photos), measures 3,980 mm in length and 2,540 mm between axles, measures that keep it in the Argo, 208, VW Polo and Chevrolet Onix segment, among others. The Indian version shows a simple digital panel and a raised 10-inch screen. to the audio center. The external appearance of the national will be the same as this model, judging by photos taken during advertising filming. In India it offers turbocharged (110 hp) and atmospheric (82 hp) 1.2 liter engines.

With production in Porto Real (RJ), the price range of the next Citroën should be between R$ 70 thousand and R$ 100 thousand, according to the version, consistent with the segment.

