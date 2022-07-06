New HB20 2023 outperforms Onix, Polo and other rivals? See pros and cons

The Hyundai HB20 has just received a major update to maintain its position as the best-selling passenger car in Brazil. In addition to the new look of the front, which seeks to please a greater number of customers, the compact also received more equipment and kept the mechanical part unchanged.

With the changes introduced in the 2023 line, which arrives at dealerships next month, how is the South Korean brand’s hatch measured against its main rivals?

In the same price range, its direct competitors are Volkswagen Polo and Fiat Argo, which are also about to receive updates, as well as Peugeot 208 and Chevrolet Onix.

See below the pros and cons of the new HB20 2023 against these compact hatches.

engine and gearbox

Hyundai HB20, Volkswagen Polo and Chevrolet Onix stand out in this regard: in intermediate and top-of-the-line versions, all have a 1.0 turbo flex engine, capable of delivering power close to or equal to that of old 2.0 thrusters and plenty of torque, even at low rpm.

In this engine configuration, the three manage to deliver a good combination of performance and fuel economy, with a slight advantage for the VW, which delivers the highest performance figures: up to 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm, always accompanied by an automatic transmission of six gears.

The HB20 yields 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm, but it does not fail to please those who like to step a little deeper on the accelerator.

It is worth mentioning that the Polo will be updated this semester, gaining the option of a more tame 1.0 turbo engine, accompanied by a five-speed manual gearbox – it will be the same engine adopted by the Up, with a focus on fuel economy and that in the subcompact yields 105 hp and 14.7 kgfm.

The three hatches also have 1.0 aspirated and manual versions, which prioritize energy efficiency and the most affordable price, but are far from exciting behind the wheel.

In this regard, Argo and 208 lag behind, as they do not have a turbocharged engine: the former can be equipped with a 1.0 or 1.3 engine, with 75 hp and 107 hp, respectively.

The Peugeot representative, on the other hand, has just won versions with the same 1.0 aspirated as Fiat, which accompany the 1.6 configurations of up to 118 hp and 16.1 kgfm, managed by an automatic transmission.

Equipment

HB20 matches competitors in entry-level and mid-range versions, but outperforms in top configuration Image: Disclosure

The HB20 is, at least in the top-of-the-line version, well served in terms of safety and technology items.

The model has just won six airbags as standard, against four previously offered, and equals the Onix and 208 in this regard – the Argo has only the two mandatory inflatable bags, while the Polo has four.

On the other hand, the Hyundai multimedia center parked at eight inches, although it has fast operation and wireless connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also got a digital instrument panel, which the 208 and Polo also have

Polo are at the forefront in terms of the size of their multimedia, with screens of approximately ten inches – a differential that pleases many customers.

As for driving assistants, the new HB20, in the Platinum Plus version, outperforms the competition by offering automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, which turns the steering wheel to keep the vehicle centered, blind spot sensor with automatic braking as standard. , rear cross traffic alert and other items.

It lacks adaptive cruise control, which rivals also do not offer – the Polo will be able to incorporate this equipment, standard on the Nivus and most versions of the T-Cross, in the restyling to be launched later this semester.

In the 2023 line, the HB20 received, in the top-of-the-line version, cell phone charging by induction, digital air conditioning, automatic high beam and digital panel – item also available in the Platinum configuration, the second most expensive in the range.

The Peugeot 208 also has this equipment, plus autonomous braking and lane departure warning. In the most complete configuration, it surpasses the Hyundai in offering a panoramic sunroof and full-LED headlights – although the HB20 is more complete in terms of semi-autonomous driving technologies.

The Argo is far from the others in terms of technological items, while the Chevrolet Onix can be equipped with features such as a blind spot sensor, semi-autonomous parking and wireless cell phone charging – however, due to the lack of semiconductors, it has at least lost temporarily, connectivity technologies such as Android Auto and automatic air conditioning as standard.

design

This item is, of course, subjective. We can say that, with the newly launched facelift, the HB20 has gained a look that should please more customers.

Especially at the front, the Hyundai hatch managed to combine a design that suggests robustness and dynamism with a more conventional appearance, which should please a greater number of customers.

The new look, therefore, has everything to end the rejection that the hatch has faced since 2019, when it won the front that, for many people, resembles the mouth of a catfish,

Of the five hatches mentioned in this report, in terms of design, the Peugeot 208 deserves to be highlighted, combining boldness with elegance – it’s hard to find someone who didn’t like the appearance of the French brand’s compact.

Also in Peugeot’s favor are the raised instrument panel and the small-radius steering wheel with a flattened base, which reinforce the impression of sportiness and bring a different touch to the model.

The Polo, in turn, bets on a cleaner and straighter design, as the Volkswagen booklet says, while the Argo also has a visual attribute that deserves to be highlighted.

The Onix also pleases in terms of design, with its extended headlights and bold and imposing front grille.

Price

New Hyundai HB20 is cheaper than VW Polo and today brings more standard equipment in top versions Image: Disclosure

With prices between R$ 76,690 and R$ 114,390, the new HB20 is slightly cheaper than the Polo and offers several equipment that does not exist in the competitor.

On the other hand, Hyundai’s compact is more expensive than one of its main rivals – the Chevrolet Onix, currently marketed for prices starting below R$74,000 and reaching around R$106,000 in the top configuration.

The Peugeot 208 won a very competitive price in the new entry-level versions, equipped with the same 1.0-liter engine as the Fiat Argo and starting at just over R$70,000 in promotions – it is now the cheapest model in its category.

The Fiat Argo also stands out when it comes to prices, between R$ 74,490 and R$ 84,690, but it offers less equipment and resources – not to mention that it still doesn’t offer options with a turbo engine, more efficient and that also go faster.

