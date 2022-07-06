New Hyundai HB20 2023 arrives from R$ 76,690

The New Hyundai HB20 2023 arrived on the national market with visual changes that have already proved to be impactful, as well as more technology, among others. The model starts from R$ 76,690.

Visually, the HB20 added a new, more expressive front, including redesigned headlights, with LED daytime running lights in an “L” shape.

A new grille was integrated, with a horizontal bar, connecting to the side frames, surrounds and with turn repeaters and fog lights, forming spoilers.

The centralized grille has aesthetic elements, while the rear features new LED taillights, connected by a lens over the new, larger luggage compartment lid.

The bumper has also been revised, as well as the layout of the alloy wheels, now 16 inches. Visual changes resulted in an increase in size.

Now, the New HB20 2023 is 75mm longer, with 50mm on the front overhang and 25mm on the rear overhang.

Inside, the 2023 HB20 won, in the Platinum Plus version, black leather and fabric seats, in addition to other elements covered in leather, such as the steering wheel, handle, armrest in the center console and door trim.

With the fully digital Supervision Cluster from the Platinum version, the New HB20 2023 brings the display with three background options, while the Platinum Plus adds automatic air conditioning with three levels of airflow.

The 2023 HB20 still features BlueLink multimedia with Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both wireless, in addition to voice recognition and a reversing camera. On BlueMedia, the screen is 8 inches.

In the Platinum and Platinum Plus versions, there is a remote start using the on-site key, which allows activating the air conditioning.

The hatch now has two USB-C and one USB-A ports, as well as inductive charging for smartphones.

The Limited, Platinum and Platinum Plus versions offer a reversing camera and rear parking sensor, in addition to automatic headlamps.

The BlueLink system is now free from 6 months to 3 years, extending the time for tasting the technology.

In terms of safety, the top-of-the-line HB20 Platinum Plus version also gets the SmartSense package with lane departure assistant, as well as blind spot assistant.

It also features rear traffic alert with braking, safe exit function with vehicle approach alert, fatigue sensor, automatic high beam and tire pressure monitoring.

All versions have six airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant and Isofix.

The 2023 Hyundai HB20 is now offered in Atlas White, Ebony Black, Brisk Silver, Sand Silver, Silk Gray and Sapphire Blue, which was exclusive to the sedan and will now be available in the hatch.

In terms of mechanics, the 1.0 MPi and 1.0 T-GDi Kappa engines, both flex-fuel, maintain their 75 horsepower on gasoline and 80 horsepower on ethanol, both at 6,000 rpm.

Torques are 9.4 kgfm in the first and 10.2 kgfm in the second, both at 4,500 rpm, with a five-speed manual gearbox.

In the 1.0 T-GDi, there are 120 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm, with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, in addition to Start&Stop in the latter.

With 4,015 m in length, 1,720 m of width, 1,470 m of height and 2,530 m of wheelbase, the HB20 2023 keeps the trunk with 300 liters.

Soon, our first impressions.

Hyundai HB20 2023 – Prices and content of versions

Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 MT – BRL 76,690 – 1.0 engine and manual gearbox, plus matte black front grille, daytime running lights, 14-inch steel wheels with hubcaps, 175/70 R14 tires and black door handles and mirrors.

Black fabric seats, six airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, hazard warning lights, air conditioning, power steering, power front windows and power locks.

On-board computer, height-adjustable driver’s seat, height-adjustable steering column, cruise control with limiter, radio with Bluetooth and USB, 2 speakers and antenna.

Hyundai HB20 Comfort 1.0 MT – BRL 79,990 – Items above, plus 15-inch steel wheels, 185/60 R15 tires, car-colored mirrors and door handles with black B-pillars, perimeter alarm and rear power windows.

Knife key, direction repeaters in the mirrors, timed headlights, blueMedia multimedia, electric mirrors, USB-C and 4 speakers.

Hyundai HB20 Limited 1.0 MT – BRL 85,490 -Items above, more activation of the windows by the key, 16-inch alloy wheels, 195/55 R16 tires, steering wheel with height and depth adjustment, one-touch glass, parking sensor, twilight sensor and BlueLink services.

Hyundai HB20 Comfort 1.0 Turbo MT – BRL 93,790 – Comfort 1.0 items, plus 1.0 T-GDi engine, six-speed manual gearbox, 16-inch diamond alloy wheels, 195/55 R16 tires and fin-style antenna.

Hyundai HB20 Comfort 1.0 Turbo AT – BRL 99,390 – Items above, plus six-speed automatic transmission with manual shifts at the lever.

Hyundai HB20 Platinum 1.0 Turbo AT – BRL 105,390 – Items above plus Limited items, keyless, push-button start, remote start, retractable driver armrest, power-folding mirrors and USB-C in the rear seat.

Hyundai HB20 Platinum Plus 1.0 Turbo AT – R$ 114,390 – Items above, plus digital air conditioning, paddle shifts, glove compartment / luggage compartment / sunshade lighting with mirrors, split rear seat, Start&Stop, ADAS package, 2 tweeters and inductive charging.

Hyundai HB20 2023 – Photo gallery