New Hyundai HB20 2023 is released; see prices, versions and equipment

Hyundai presents the 2023 line of the Hyundai HB20, the best-selling passenger car in Brazil. The launch arrives at dealerships in August, with the mission of maintaining the lead against rivals Chevrolet Onix, Fiat Argo, Volkswagen Polo and Peugeot 208. Prices will be announced shortly.

The biggest novelty is in the external look: the hatch gained a redesigned front, with a grille divided by a bar in the same color on the body and narrower and straighter headlights. The turn signals have been moved to a separate piece, just below the headlights, on the front bumper.

The front was more “behaved” compared to the current one, which debuted in 2019 and is far from unanimous.

The new design is reminiscent of the Hyundai i20, the South Korean “brother” of the HB20 – netizens also point to some similarity with the veteran VW Gol, based on photos that were already circulating before the debut.

The rear has also changed, displaying new lights, linked by a bar that crosses the body from end to end.

The manufacturer informs that the restyling increased the length of the model by 7.5 cm, but the increase was restricted to the ends of the body and did not change the internal space. The other dimensions remain unchanged.

Due to the new design, bumpers, front fenders and hood are different from those of the 2022 HB20 – the engine compartment cover now has a crease in the central part. The Platinum Plus version has 16-inch diamond wheels.

Speaking of the engine, nothing changes in terms of power and torque: the HB20 is still available with a 1.0 flex-aspirated engine with 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm, always accompanied by a five-speed manual transmission.

The 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm 1.0-litre turbo flex also remains in the most expensive configurations, managed by a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Equipment and security

In the 2023 line, the hatch starts to adopt a nomenclature of versions similar to that used by Creta: Sense, Comfort and Limited, all aspirated; Comfort turbo manual; Automatic turbo comfort; and Platinum and Platinum Plus, always turbocharged and without a clutch pedal.

Inside, the HB20 essentially maintains the design it debuted nearly three years ago, but it brings important changes in regards to safety and technological features – many of which are already available on Crete.

Starting with safety: every HB20 now comes standard with six airbags, against four available on the “old” model.

All configurations also come standard with emergency braking signaling, traction and stability controls with hill start assistant and cruise control, in addition to speed limiter.

Another advance is related to semi-autonomous driving assistants, restricted to the HB20 Platinum Plus, the only one to bring the SmartSense package.

Now, the top-of-the-line configuration features lane-keeping assistant, which turns the steering wheel to keep the car centered; rear cross traffic assistant, which can brake the car to avoid collisions; automatic braking, which was already available, but now also detects cyclists; blind spot alerts, capable of braking the vehicle in emergencies; and safe exit alert, which warns if there is a vehicle approaching before the occupant opens the door.

The list of available safety equipment also includes rear seat presence alert, fatigue detector, adaptive high beam and tire pressure monitoring.

However, it is not this time that the HB20 brings adaptive cruise control.

Technological items and connectivity

Another novelty, unfortunately restricted to the most expensive option, is the standard automatic air conditioning – previously, the item had a digital display, but it was of the conventional type.

In turn, the BueMedia multimedia center, available from the Comfort version, maintains the eight-inch screen and wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Every multimedia HB20 has gained an additional USB Type-C port on the console for quick cell phone charging, while the USB Type-A port remains – the Platinum and Platinum Plus versions add a second USB-C port for the rear passengers.

The hatch also gained wireless cell phone charging, by induction – however, the item is only available in the top configuration.

The two most expensive versions remain the only ones with a face-to-face key and push-button engine start, which on the 2023 line can also be done remotely, using the key itself.

The BlueLink tracking and remote assistance system is available in Limited, Platinum and Platinum Plus configurations, with one difference: the service trial, previously limited to six months, has been extended to three years without monthly fees.

These three versions also have a reversing camera, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights.

Impressions at the wheel

We had a quick contact with the HB20 2023, in the Platinum Plus version, at the Panamerican Circuit, in the interior of São Paulo.

We took a few laps on the track and found that the hatch remains agile with a 1.0 turbo flex engine – as we said above, mechanically the car has not changed.

The six-speed automatic transmission maintains smooth operation and changes at the right time and without jerks – while the suspension, which is also the same, preserves a balance between comfort and control, without leaning the vehicle too much in tighter and faster curves.

The traction and stability controls play their part in the imminence of the loss of grip, which we were able to test inside the closed track.

In summary, the HB20 kept its qualities and fixed many defects.

With the new front design, the model lost a good dose of boldness, but it should please a greater number of customers.

In other words: it has everything to increase sales even more and remain at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars, being, as it is today, only behind the Fiat Strada phenomenon.

