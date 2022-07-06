New Hyundai HB20 and HB20S 2023: first impressions

Hyundai presented this Tuesday (5) in Campinas, the New HB20 2023, market-leading compact hatch, which comes with prices starting at R$ 76,690.

Available in seven versions, the Korean brand’s hatch did not give the air of grace alone, because with it also appeared the New HB20S 2023, an updated sedan that arrives soon on the market.

With Sense 1.0, Comfort 1.0, Limited 1.0, Comfort 1.0 TGDI, Comfort 1.0 TGDI AT, Platinum 1.0 TGDI AT and Platinum Plus 1.0 TGDI AT versions, the 2023 HB20 reinforces its proposal to remain the leader in 2022.

Until June, the HB20 sold 42,834 units against 33,850 units of the Onix, showing that the controversial look did not hinder the performance of the compact, made in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

With a more expressive front, as well as a “to talk about” rear, the 2023 HB20 reinforced safety with an interesting ADAS package, as well as in connectivity with BlueLink.

However, as was to be expected, prices followed what the weakened national market has been dictating, with the scare in the Platinum Plus version, however, already expected with the ADAS package.

As it is new in a segment that is being pressured by the new market trend, of cars with increasingly added value and prices from hundreds of thousands of reais upwards, the 2023 HB20 will have no difficulty staying at the top.

Even with an eventual stop to “adjust production to demand”, Hyundai’s compact will have nothing to fear, as the Onix is ​​further behind and still at risk of having more problems with the lack of chips.

Thus, with an equipment package consistent with the proposal, the New HB20 2023 still fails to focus too much on the news in the top-of-the-line version, which thus shoots up in price.

Without mechanical changes, the 2023 HB20 continues with the 1.0 MPi of up to 80 horsepower and the 1.0 T-GDi of 120 horsepower, both manual and automatic, both with six gears.

The surprise of the event, however, was the arrival of the New HB20S 2023, which stole the hatch’s attention with its stylish rear, which literally shone before its smaller brother.

Hyundai HB20 and HB20S 2023 – First impressions

The New Hyundai HB20 2023 presented itself with a more attractive appearance than the previous one, although aesthetically less fluid than the previous one, but more striking.

With more sporty lines at the front, the 2023 HB20 has a glossy black grille with some of the leaked elements for cooling, while the headlights with LED daytime running lights and protector are consistent with the car’s proposal.

Attention is drawn to the position of the turn signals on the bumper and the huge side frames that form large ducts, but containing small fog lights.

The new light-alloy wheels of the HB20 Platinum Plus, now with a 16-inch rim, better adapt to the hatch’s look, but it’s the rear that stands out the most.

The LED flashlights are connected by a lens on the trunk lid, however, this is not fully illuminated, leaving only the extensions at the ends of the lid with lights.

The “hammer” shape at the ends of the set gives more identity to the product. As well as the front bumper, the rear also has a new design, with a “German” arrangement for reflectors, reversing and fog lights.

Inside, the darkened pattern of the HB20X survived and erased the brown that the previous HB20 had. The finish has not changed and has good fittings, while the seats in fabric and leather are pleasing.

Without the in-person key, removed by the event’s production, it was not possible to show the new digital Supervision Cluster in detail. The inductive charging slot is good and holds the device well.

It will make life a lot easier, especially with Android Auto and CarPlay without using USB wire, but the two USB-C connections force you to have such a charging cable.

With paddle shifts, automatic air conditioning “la Citroën” and an 8-inch multimedia display, the 2023 HB20’s environment remains inviting. At the back, the same space as always and the same luggage compartment, with 300 liters.

The increase in size of the car took place in the bumpers, so no extra space in the cabin. In short, the 2023 HB20 has greatly improved aesthetically and this will give you an important edge over competitors.

The same goes for the security package and wireless connectivity, as well as BlueLink services.

HB20S 2023

The surprise of the event, however, diverted the flashes to the HB20S 2023, which arrived with the back lit, having a continuous and pronounced lens, which completely marks the rear set.

It should be noted right away that the bumper has also changed, but a closer look reveals the absence of the black appliqué from the previous HB20S, at the base of the rear porthole.

Now Hyundai wants the 2023 HB20S to be more sedan and less fastback, so with a clean rear window, the trunk lid has gained prominence in the layout without changing.

What really changes in it is the opening of the lid with proximity sensor, which allows you to put suitcases or bags with your hands full, just manually closing it afterwards.

It was a good move by Hyundai to value its compact sedan, which is not pushing the bar above Cronos and Onix Plus, its main rivals.

Inside, the light environment and good shades of gray, place it on a level of refinement above the HB20 2023, as it was in the previous model. The tone alone transforms the 2023 HB20S into another car, a little more “chic”.

Hyundai HB20 and HB20S 2023 – Photo gallery