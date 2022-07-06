New president rules out privatization of Caixa and sale of Caixa Tem now – 07/05/2022

The new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, said this Tuesday (5) that the government is not currently discussing the privatization of the bank, nor the sale of assets such as Caixa Tem. “The privatization of Caixa or the sale of any asset is not under discussion at the moment,” said Marques, after being questioned by the UOL in a press conference.

About Caixa Tem, a digital bank launched by Caixa during the covid-19 pandemic, Marques said that it “obviously has a lot of value”. “But I need to meet with the bank to see,” he said. In February, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes even said that Caixa Tem would be worth R$100 billion and could be privatized.

The new president stated that she intends to meet, in the coming days, to discuss matters related to the bank’s areas of activity. “Starting tomorrow, I’m going inside. I have a series of meetings scheduled,” she said.

Close to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Marques held the position of special secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy. She was nominated for the presidency of Caixa after the then president, Pedro Guimarães, suffered a series of accusations of sexual harassment. The complaints were originally published by the Metrópoles website. In his resignation, the former president of Caixa denied the allegations. In recent days, Marques has focused on actions related to complaints.

In charge of Caixa, Marques has already reported that the bank’s then vice president of Logistics, Antonio Carlos Ferreira, and six employees linked to the presidency were removed from their position after allegations of sexual and moral harassment. In addition to Guimarães, the former vice president of Wholesale Business, Celso Leonardo Barbosa, appointed as the person who covered up Guimarães’ actions, resigned last Friday (1st).

channel for women

Daniella Marques also said that she will open a service channel for women at the bank. The objective is to understand the complaints and recover the facts.

The new president of Caixa also explained, in an interview with GloboNews, that there will be a collegiate specially designated to clarify the cases. The group will have the participation of an independent investigative body and will have the support of the CGU (General Controllership of the Union), in addition to internal Caixa bodies, such as the ombudsman, audit, internal affairs and legal department.

During the press conference after taking office, Marques was asked if he had had contact with former Caixa president Pedro Guimarães. She did not confirm whether or not she had contact with the executive and said she preferred to “preserve the former president”. The new president of Caixa also recalled that the investigations affect families and possible victims. At the same time, she defended the “rigor” in the investigation.

Regardless of whether the facts are proven or not [denúncias de assédio contra Pedro Guimarães], it is natural for the processes to be reviewed, deepened and improved. And that’s what we’re going to do.

Daniella Marques, president of Caixa

Team

Marques also stated that he has already defined three names of his team at Caixa.

Danielle Calazans, former Secretary of Corporate Management at the Ministry of Economy, will occupy a position in Caixa’s Internal Governance. Alexandre Mota, director of operations at asset manager Emgea, will work in the Wholesale, Retail and Credit area. Executive Caroline Busatto, former Secretary of Innovation and Micro and Small Enterprises at the Ministry of Economy, will also participate in the team.

denunciations

Last week, the news site “Metrópoles” released complaints from employees of the bank, which include unauthorized intimate touches, inappropriate approaches and invitations incompatible with the work relationship allegedly practiced by Pedro Guimarães.

After that, other reports emerged. A witness, who is an advisor to the bank’s board of directors and worked at the head office, but not directly with Guimarães, said that the employees hid in the bathroom when they heard the boss’s voice in the hallway. The report was shown by GloboNews.

A Caixa employee for 11 years and branch manager for 7 years in a Brazilian capital, Rosimara* (fictitious name), says that Guimarães’ entry as the bank’s head brought with it a naturalization of the culture of harassment.

Possession

Daniella Marques took office in Brasília, in an event restricted to invited guests. Accompanied by her 7-year-old son Pedro, she was very emotional, which caught the attention of the guests. A former member of the Ministry of Economy, Marques always drew attention for his seriousness and coldness at times, in negotiations with Congress.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes spoke at the inauguration event, but did not specifically mention the harassment case involving the bank’s former president.

The president of the Chamber, Artur Lira, cited the seriousness of the accusations and said that Caixa wins an executive “with blood in her eyes to correct distortions that are impossible to admit”.

At the event, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who yesterday made a post in support of Pedro Guimarães’ wife, did not speak, but delivered a bouquet of flowers to the new president of Caixa.