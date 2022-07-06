New WhatsApp update will help those who regret it easy

O Whatsapp decided to listen to its users one more time and will increase the time to be able to delete messages for everyone. Currently, it is possible to successfully execute the action within a short time after submitting. However, according to the current information, this process will receive an additional time soon.

WhatsApp will allow you to delete messages more easily

Who has never sent a message by mistake or wrote something wrong, but only saw it hours after forwarding it? Even worse when it is not a text, but a file such as a photo, document, audio or video. The problem is that when the mistake was identified, the user could only correct the action almost immediately.

According to information from the WABetainfo portal, which specializes in the messenger, it will soon be possible to delete messages for everyone up to 2 days and 12 hours after sending. The feature, however, is only available to some users who use the beta version of the application.

For those who don’t know, the beta version of WhatsApp is intended for testing new features. The tools are widely used to ensure that no bugs will carry over to the definitive version of messaging software.

Currently, user can delete messages for everyone up to a maximum of 1 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds after sending.

When will the news be available to everyone?

There is still no date for the update to take effect in the official and definitive version of the messenger. However, whenever a new feature enters the testing phase, it is because soon it will be definitively implemented.

The company also did not comment on the possible new changes. However, the aforementioned portal specializes in disseminating images with everything that is currently being tested. That way, you can find out almost everything the company is planning for the next few months or even the next few weeks.