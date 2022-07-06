Newcastle offered R$110 million for Ângelo, from Santos, but club refused

Considered one of the biggest promises of Brazilian football, striker Ângelo, from Santos, attracted interest from Newcastle, a Premier League team that was recently bought by a Saudi fund. The “new rich” came to offer 20 million euros (R$ 110 million) for the athlete, in information released by ‘Goal’ and confirmed by TNT Sports Brasil.

The Brazilian club, however, would have refused the amount, as it considers that it can receive more for the 17-year-old.

Ângelo has also been in Barcelona’s sightswhich still monitors him and could pay 35 million euros to sign him when he turns 18, at which point he could travel to Catalonia.

Recently, the Santos striker was highly praised by Rodrygo, another Menino da Vila, in an exclusive interview with TNT Sports Brasil. For the Real Madrid player, Ângelo has conditions to be the next athlete revealed by Santos to shine in Europe.