‘No man will save Maria Bruaca in Pantanal’

Maria Bruaca, played by actress Isabel Teixeira, is one of the highlights in “Pantanal”. The character gained even more public affection after deciding to leave behind her role as a submissive to her husband Tenório and embrace her own desires.

Guest of today’s “Splash Vê TV” (5), Isabel Teixeira reacted to a poll about who the character should stay with in the future of Globo’s remake. Almost 50% of followers of splash on Twitter want to see her without anyone. Another 47.6% expect their story to end with Alcides and 3.9% with Tenório.

I think she should be with whoever she wants, but first she needs to find herself. No man will save Maria Bruaca . Isabel Teixeira

Also on Twitter, the character was nicknamed Mary Bru, in reference to her empowerment. The actress says that she follows the public’s affection on social networks and reinforces Maria Bruaca’s self-sufficiency.

She will be happy with the man she wants because she will be happy with her. It doesn’t matter who Mary Bru stays with, she will be happy with the other and not with the other.

‘Splash Watch TV’

Presented by Marcelle Carvalho, alongside Aline Ramos and Cristina Padiglione, the podcast “Splash Vê TV” airs on Tuesdays at 1 pm on YouTube and other audio platforms.