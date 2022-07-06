‘Novelei’ brings together Paulo Vieira and youtubers to recreate classic soap operas in a comic series | Pop & Art

“Novelei”, a comedy series resulting from the unprecedented partnership between Globo and YouTube, premieres next Monday (11), at 8 pm.

The nine episodes will be available weekly on TV Globo’s YouTube channel.

To recreate classic moments from iconic series, the production features Paulo Vieira and a team of youtubers in the cast, such as Thalita Meneghim, Gusta Stockler, Phellyx, Babu Carreira, Evandro Rodrigues and Livia La Gatto, and special appearances by Tony Ramos and Susana Vieira. .

In the series, a glitch in the system causes everyone to start forgetting the existence of soap operas.

To save the works from destruction, a production assistant with many years at Estúdios Globo summons a team of internet content creators to remake some of the works that marked the time.

“Even self-referencing our activity and reliving the essence of telenovelas, ‘Novelei’ inspired us to ‘start from scratch’, look at the past of our teledramaturgical memory with pride and recreate it without external references”, says the director of the series, Felipe Joffily, in note.

“‘Novelei’ proposed us to relearn the art of our profession, go back to childhood and have fun doing it. A metalinguistic and raw version of ourselves. It was an honor to be part of this project.”