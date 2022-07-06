‘Novelei’: cast gathers in series collective that recreates classics from the small screen | soap opera world

A parallel world in which, after a bug in the system, soap operas begin to be erased from everyone’s memory. 😬 With that, no one knows what it is anymore “inshala!” or remember who Odete Roitman was. This is the proposal of the series “ novelized “, which premieres next Monday, 7/11, on TV Globo’s YouTube channel.

With nine episodes, the project promises to recreate scenes from Avenida Brasil, Senhora do Destino, Vale Tudo and others, with a lot of humor. In addition to renowned names such as Tony Ramos, Susana Vieira and Paulo Vieira, “Novelei” will feature special guest appearances, including Cauã Reymond and Carolina Dieckmann. A strong team of influencers and youtubers complete the group – Whindersson Nunes, Diva Depression, Thalita Meneghim (Channel After 11), Kefera, Babu Career, Gustav Stockler, phellyx, Evandro Rodrigues and Livia La Gatto are also confirmed.

Created by Bia Braune in collaboration with Nigel Goodman and Marcelo Martinezthe series is directed by Felipe Joffily. Do you want to know what happened in the virtual chat with the press that took place this Tuesday, 05/07? We tell you YOU!

To save the novels from destruction, Vitinho (Paulo Vieira), a production assistant with many years at Estúdios Globo, summons a team of content creators. Composed by Thalita Meneghim, Gustav Stockler, phellyx, Babu Career, Evandro Rodrigues and the still beginner Anita (Livia La Gatto), the group’s mission is to remake some of the works that marked the time. For this endeavor, they will rely on the help of artificial intelligence. Susaninha (Susan Vieira).

In the “Novelei” version of “Avenida Brasil”, Nina finally buys a pen drive to save Carminha’s compromising photos; in “Senhora do Destino”, Nazaré is the character that everyone only vaguely remembers for the meme; in “O Cravo e a Rosa” the famous pig of the character Januário could not be missing, lived by a digital influencer swine. And it doesn’t end there! It also has space for “Family Ties”, “Vamp”, “O Clone”, and other classics of teledramaturgy.

“This project is a delirious declaration of love for soap operas. Without this teledramaturgy of ours every day, Brazil would be very different. The affective memory of all of us would be compromised. That’s why we play with soap operas, from absolute classics to each one’s personal classics. With subversion, but also proud of our heritage, the motto of ‘Novelei’ is: a universe without soap operas is a place of chaos and destruction”, comments Bia Braune, who signs the script for the series.

Paulo Vieira, the nerd Vitinho

Production assistant very excited about the universe of soap operas that he dreams of being an author, the character has worked in several productions and always gives very crazy ideas. When recreating the novels, he changes the course of some stories and solves what he considers to be unfair, always asking the original authors for forgiveness.

“We see many geeks, but never television. I think he’s a unique and Brazilian character. I identify with this place, with this love for TV, which means affection, national conversation, union, I think the premise is beautiful”.

In the mission to help recover the history of soap operas, a state-of-the-art novelistic artificial intelligence will be in Novelei: Susaninha – which has the voice of the diva and actress Susana Vieira. She is responsible for providing the information of each soap opera that must be recreated by the influencers.

“That role I hadn’t done yet.”

Tony Ramos, or rather, Seu Tony is Vitinho’s idol. The consecrated actor of teledramaturgy was present in several soap operas, but his life is at risk because of the soap operas bug. He will have the help of Vitinho and influencers to not completely disintegrate. He still has the equally talented alter ego, present in several of the re-creations, is Your Cardboard Tony.

“I was enchanted by the idea. It enchanted me in a way that I could put it in the form of an interpretation.”

influencer, Thalita Meneghim arrives with the mission of playing some of the protagonists and supporting actors – but, of course, always highlighting all its greatness on the internet. In the series, she plays Maria de Fátima, Jade, vampire Natasha, Isabel Tedesco, among other characters. Did you get the references?

“There are several dreams in one: recording at Estúdios Globo, on a platform that I already know, with guests that I basically watched all my adolescence. It was a reality. We saw how Carol Dieckmann’s recording process was, by example”.