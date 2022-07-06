Nubank: customers can receive cashback of up to BRL 1,500

Last Monday (4th), the Nubank announced a partnership with shopee which offers cashback of up to BRL 50 per purchase. Customers can receive up to BRL 1,500 per month, provided that purchases are made within an interval of 1 hour each.

To activate Shopee cashback, simply enable the feature in the Nubank. The return of the money is deposited in the consumer’s account, within a period of up to 90 days after confirmation of purchase. The money can be used as the customer wants.

The cashback percentage varies according to the offers available at Shopping do Nubank. In addition, the gross value of the product is considered, that is, without shipping.

The novelty is gradually being released to users of the digital bank, so it is possible that the service has not yet been released to you.

See how to activate Shopee cashback

Access the Nubank app; Click on “Shopping”; Select the Shopee offer; Read all the information that appears on the screen; Then click on “Activate cashback and go to store”; Ready! Cashback is already activated.

See how to take out the Nubank loan with the first payment in 90 days

O Nubank offers, through its application, a personal loan with a term of up to 90 days to start paying. The modality has special conditions and, for this reason, it usually attracts the attention of many customers.

If you are looking for a credit opportunity with special conditions, check out more information about the service below. Nubank and see how to request it.

Loan with first payment for 90 days

In addition to the 90-day grace period to start paying off the loan, fintech allows the debt to be paid in up to 24 installments. The customer can still choose the best payment date and amount of installments through the application.

The service, which is only available to people who already have an account on Nubank, it is easy to be requested. To find out if there’s a pre-approved limit for you, go to the app and check out the contracting conditions. See the steps below:

open the application of Nubankavailable for Android and iOS; Click on the “Loan” tab; Select the option “Simulate Loan”; Inform the reason for making the loan; Set the mode; Enter the desired value; Choose the number of installments; Establish the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 90 days); See the conditions offered; If you agree with everything, complete the operation.

Loan payment occurs monthly through the digital bank account. Therefore, the customer must deposit the amount of the installment in his account so that it is debited on the due date. In case of delay, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.