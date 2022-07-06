Nubank customers revolt and bank tries to get around the situation

A new month has just begun and with it the expectations of thousands of Nubank credit card who are waiting for a limit increase. Dissatisfaction with the low purchasing power offered by fintech to users, in some cases, in the amount of only R$ 50, has been expressed repeatedly on social networks.

Read more: Nubank changes color and announces new silver card; see who can ask

Some customers claim that they comply with all the rules for using the service suggested by the digital bank itself, such as paying the bill on time and concentrating spending on the card, but even so, they face obstacles in achieving a more satisfactory limit in the tool. Some complain that the limit adjustment function in the app doesn’t help in achieving greater purchasing power.

Nubank raises the limit of more than 500 thousand customers

In an attempt to reverse the number of complaints about the purchasing power it makes available to each user of the purple card (nickname given to the bank card), Nubank announced on June 30 that it had expanded the card purchase limit to 587,000 people. .

Oh oh… here’s good answering about the limit increase for more than 587 thousand people 🥰#SocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/3xkQnDlYHD — Nubank (@nubank) June 30, 2022

Many said they were taken by surprise with the update and even joked about the situation, claiming they didn’t have enough income to handle the new purchasing power. However, on the other hand, there were those who complained about the lack of updating on the purple limit, even in cases of “loyalty” with the company after a long time.

The digital bank then reinforced that one of the secrets to achieving more limit is to update the income, pay the bill on time and always use the card limit to the fullest. In addition, using bank services and moving the account can also help in gaining more pre-approved credit.