O Boticário has more than 250 vacancies: see how to apply

This week, Grupo Boticário is offering 256 job openings for different areas in nine states, in addition to the Federal District. Check out how to participate in the selection process!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

This week, Grupo Boticário is offering 256 job openings. The company owns six big famous brands in Brazil, they are: Beleza na Web, Boticário, Eudora, Quem Disse, Berenice? The Beauty Box and Vult.

Grupo Boticário has more than 4 thousand points of sale of its own, in addition to direct sales through resellers and e-commerce with delivery throughout Brazil and in 15 other countries.

Furthermore, the company has factories in the states of Bahia, Paraná and São Paulo.

opportunities

Thus, there are opportunities for several areas such as administration, service, commercial and sales, logistics and many others. Check out the available positions below:

Junior Commercial Analyst;

Call Center Assistant;

Recruitment and Selection Assistant;

Active Telemarketing Assistant;

Purchasing Assistant;

Stock helper;

Supply Assistant;

Sales consultant;

External Sales Consultant;

Store manager;

Supply manager;

Cashier;

Sales promoter;

Field Supervisor;

Logistics supervisor;

Teleoperator;

Seller;

Store Salesperson; and

External salesman.

Most of the opportunities are aimed at professionals who have completed high school or higher. In addition, for certain positions, the company requires additional skills, such as job experience and office applications.

Thus, the vacancies are distributed in nine states of Brazil, in addition to the Federal District.

benefits

Among the benefits offered by Grupo Boticário are:

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

Salary compatible with function;

Health care;

Dental care;

Life insurance;

Food vouchers;

Transportation vouchers;

Career path.

How to apply?

These Grupo Boticário job openings are available on the InfoJobs portal, where all the opportunities offered by the company are listed. Thus, anyone interested in applying for one of the vacancies must select the position of interest, verify that it meets the requirements and proceed with the application.

Therefore, the curriculum can be registered, free of charge, at this link.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Jair Ferreira Belaface / Shutterstock.com