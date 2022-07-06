Oil has a strong fall and may lead Petrobras to lower fuels – Prisma

The significant drop in the value of the main raw material for the manufacture of fuels and other inputs, Brent oil, in the international market – of 9.33% –, may have an important impact on the composition of fuel prices in Brazil. Until now, the instability of the economic scenario, caused mainly by the war in Ukraine, had been boosting the value of diesel and gasoline at the pumps, as a result of the international parity policy adopted by Petrobras.

The fall recorded on Tuesday (5) would be motivated, according to analysts, by the fear of a worsening in the global economic scenario, with a risk of recession, mainly because of the slowdown in the American economy. The expectation is for the downward movement of the commodity’s price to continue, which may fall from the level of more than US$ 100 to around US$ 65.

The situation is carefully observed by political and economic agents in this pre-election phase in Brazil, since the high inflation, driven in large part by the escalation of fuels, has been seen as an important factor in the definition of the vote of several layers of the population.

The barrier to a consistent reduction in fuel prices – obtained so far through tax waivers by federal entities –, however, is the rise in the dollar. Investors have been running to protect themselves from sudden fluctuations by buying assets in dollars, which caused the recent appreciation of the American currency.