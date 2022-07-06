Oil in the ‘stratospheric’ $380? – Ground Forces

Brent barrel prices could rise to “stratospheric” $380 (R$2,019) in the context of the ceiling on the price of Russian oil discussed by the G7 and considering a retaliation from the Kremlin.

The calculation considers the worst-case scenario mapped by JPMorgan analysts.

Understand: In a statement last week, G7 leaders agreed to discuss imposing a cap on the price of Russian oil as a way to make it more difficult to finance the country’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.

This limit could be applied with the restriction for the insurance of Russian vessels from a price or with the threat of direct sanctions to the purchasing countries, but this has not been defined.

In response, Russia said in a threatening tone that these measures could lead to an imbalance in the market and raise prices of the commodity.

JPMorgan’s calculations: when considering a Kremlin retaliation with the reduction of oil exports, analysts draw two scenarios:

Cutting three million barrels of oil per day (bpd), which would drive prices $190 (R$ 1,009) per barrel.

Reduction of five million bpd, which would make Brent jump to $380.

Yes but… Fearing further inflationary pressure, the European Union is treating the matter with caution.

It is worth remembering that market forecasts at the beginning of the war pointed to the risk of a barrel of oil reaching US$ 200 (R$ 1060) with Western sanctions.

The commodity, which reached US$ 123 (R$ 652) at the highest of the year, is currently traded at around US$ 110 (R$ 583). On Monday night, Brent was in $113 (R$599), up from 1.7%.

