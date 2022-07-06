Oil in the ‘stratospheric’ $380? – Ground Forces

Brent barrel prices could rise to “stratospheric” $380 (R$2,019) in the context of the ceiling on the price of Russian oil discussed by the G7 and considering a retaliation from the Kremlin.
The calculation considers the worst-case scenario mapped by JPMorgan analysts.
Understand: In a statement last week, G7 leaders agreed to discuss imposing a cap on the price of Russian oil as a way to make it more difficult to finance the country’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.
- This limit could be applied with the restriction for the insurance of Russian vessels from a price or with the threat of direct sanctions to the purchasing countries, but this has not been defined.
- In response, Russia said in a threatening tone that these measures could lead to an imbalance in the market and raise prices of the commodity.
JPMorgan’s calculations: when considering a Kremlin retaliation with the reduction of oil exports, analysts draw two scenarios:
- Cutting three million barrels of oil per day (bpd), which would drive prices $190 (R$ 1,009) per barrel.
- Reduction of five million bpd, which would make Brent jump to $380.
Yes but… Fearing further inflationary pressure, the European Union is treating the matter with caution.
- It is worth remembering that market forecasts at the beginning of the war pointed to the risk of a barrel of oil reaching US$ 200 (R$ 1060) with Western sanctions.
- The commodity, which reached US$ 123 (R$ 652) at the highest of the year, is currently traded at around US$ 110 (R$ 583). On Monday night, Brent was in $113 (R$599), up from 1.7%.
SOURCE: Newspaper