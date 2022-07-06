Oil price drops nearly 10% after signs of possible global recession

Eurozone data signal a sharp slowdown in growth and bloc countries may enter economic depression; Global inflation and falling demand also worry investors

Larry W. Smith/EFE

Brent and WTI oil prices fell sharply this Tuesday and fell by 9.08% and 8.41%, respectively.



The quotation of Petroleum the international market registered a sharp drop during the morning and early afternoon of this Tuesday, 5th, as a result of the global concern with a possible global recession and lack of control in the inflation of the main countries of the world. The price of Brent oil, at 1:10 pm, decreased by 9.08% and was now traded at US$ 103.19. Last Friday, the barrel closed at US$ 111.63 – a drop of more than US$ 10. United States (WTI) fell 8.41%, being traded at US$ 99.31 per barrel – at the opening of the day, its price was US$ 108.43.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, oil prices reached the highest high in the last 14 years and reached the value of US$ 139.13. In recent weeks, the price of a barrel has been around US$ 112. The great concern of global investors refers to the indications of a possible economic slowdown in the main countries and blocks of the world. In the Eurozone, data released on Tuesday show that trade treaties in the bloc have shrunk and that the region could face a recession this quarter. already in South Koreathere is a possibility of a decrease in the demand for oil, as the country faces the highest inflation, in June, of the last 24 years.

*With information from Reuters