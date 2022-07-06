On historic Tuesday, Ratinho surfs the wave of Corinthians and wins Globo

SBT washed its soul this Tuesday (5). Still rebuilding from its general audience crisis, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster had a record performance in Greater São Paulo and managed to beat Globo in prime time with the transmission of Boca Juniors x Corinthians. The match, which became the Libertadores game — with the exception of the finals — most watched among all that were broadcast on the channel, pushed No Limite to its worst performance for the second consecutive Tuesday and even benefited Programa do Ratinho, also an isolated leader. .

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Corinthians’ victory (also taking into account the broadcasts made before and after the ball rolled) scored an average of 20.0 points and was tuned by 32 of every 100 televisions connected in its time slot. The match reached peaks of 25 points in its final moments, during the penalty shootout between the São Paulo team and the Argentine club. Until then, SBT had only surpassed the barrier of 20 in the finals of the tournament.

Broadcast immediately after the Brazilian triumph in Argentina, Programa do Ratinho had an average of 9.4 points and guaranteed the tune of 25% of the TVs connected in Greater São Paulo: it was the biggest audience of the attraction, which practically dedicated its entire duration to Goal Show this year. In addition, Carlos Massa’s format had no difficulty beating Profissão Repórter (7.6) and Jornal da Globo (6.9). Even The Noite, which paid tribute to the legacy of Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), benefited from the game and approached Conversa com Bial, with 4.9 to 5.1.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (5):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)13.7
good morning SP8.1
Good morning Brazil9.4
Meeting with Patricia Poet8.2
More you7.8
SP110.2
Globe Sports10.7
Newspaper Today12.0
The Carnation and the Rose14.3
Afternoon Session: Monica’s Gang – Laços11.1
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite14.9
Beyond the Illusion20.3
SP221.8
face and courage21.1
National Journal25.1
wetland25.4
No Limit 615.4
Daughters of Eve (Special Feature)11.4
No Limit 610.8
Profession Reporter7.6
Globo newspaper6.9
Conversation with Bial5.1
Face and Courage (replay)4.3
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.6
hour 14.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.0
General Balance Sheet1.2
General Balance Sheet Morning II1.9
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.7
Speak Brazil3.4
Nowadays3.3
General Balance Sheet SP5.2
General Balance Sheet SP II6.2
Flames of Life3.9
Alert City3.4
Alert City II5.8
City Alert SP8.3
Record Journal8.1
All the Girls in Me4.6
Love Without Equal3.8
Power Couple Brazil 65.1
Chicago Med3.2
Speaks, I hear you1.1
Universal Church0.6
General Balance Sheet Dawn0.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)6.8
First Impact2.7
First Impact 2nd Edition3.5
Carousel3.7
Emerald3.5
Family cases3.2
gossiping3.6
Beware of the Angel4.4
the soulless5.5
Tomorrow is Forever6.2
SBT Brazil6.4
Poliana Moça7.7
Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs Corinthians20.0
Mouse Program9.4
The Night4.9
Operation Mosque3.3
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law2.5
The Best of Connection Reporter2.1
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.3
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.4
Let’s go SP0.9
Let’s go Brazil0.9
The Chef with Edu Guedes0.6
Bora Brasil 2nd Edition0.5
Open game1.3
Open Game – Debate3.1
The Ball Owners2.7
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.2
best of the afternoon1.4
Brazil Urgent4.3
Brazil Urgent SP4.4
Band Journal4.4
Faustão in the Band3.0
MasterChef Brazil1.8
Night news1.0
What End Did It Take?1.2
Total Sport1.0
The Blacklist0.5
Savage Planet (replay)0.6
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.5
1st newspaper0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)0.4
Grace Church0.0
got you0.0
Good morning you SP0.0
Good morning for you0.0
You on TV0.4
I’ll tell you0.1
Universal Church0.0
The afternoon is yours1.3
Universal Church0.2
National Alert0.9
TV network! news0.5
Faith Show0.2
TV Fame0.6
Sensational0.8
Now with Lacombe0.3
Dynamic reading0.3
TV network! Extreme Fighting (re-enactment)0.2
got you0.2
Grace Church0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

