On historic Tuesday, Ratinho surfs the wave of Corinthians and wins Globo

SBT washed its soul this Tuesday (5). Still rebuilding from its general audience crisis, Silvio Santos’ broadcaster had a record performance in Greater São Paulo and managed to beat Globo in prime time with the transmission of Boca Juniors x Corinthians. The match, which became the Libertadores game — with the exception of the finals — most watched among all that were broadcast on the channel, pushed No Limite to its worst performance for the second consecutive Tuesday and even benefited Programa do Ratinho, also an isolated leader. .

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Corinthians’ victory (also taking into account the broadcasts made before and after the ball rolled) scored an average of 20.0 points and was tuned by 32 of every 100 televisions connected in its time slot. The match reached peaks of 25 points in its final moments, during the penalty shootout between the São Paulo team and the Argentine club. Until then, SBT had only surpassed the barrier of 20 in the finals of the tournament.

Broadcast immediately after the Brazilian triumph in Argentina, Programa do Ratinho had an average of 9.4 points and guaranteed the tune of 25% of the TVs connected in Greater São Paulo: it was the biggest audience of the attraction, which practically dedicated its entire duration to Goal Show this year. In addition, Carlos Massa’s format had no difficulty beating Profissão Repórter (7.6) and Jornal da Globo (6.9). Even The Noite, which paid tribute to the legacy of Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), benefited from the game and approached Conversa com Bial, with 4.9 to 5.1.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (5):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.7 good morning SP 8.1 Good morning Brazil 9.4 Meeting with Patricia Poet 8.2 More you 7.8 SP1 10.2 Globe Sports 10.7 Newspaper Today 12.0 The Carnation and the Rose 14.3 Afternoon Session: Monica’s Gang – Laços 11.1 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 14.9 Beyond the Illusion 20.3 SP2 21.8 face and courage 21.1 National Journal 25.1 wetland 25.4 No Limit 6 15.4 Daughters of Eve (Special Feature) 11.4 No Limit 6 10.8 Profession Reporter 7.6 Globo newspaper 6.9 Conversation with Bial 5.1 Face and Courage (replay) 4.3 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.6 hour 1 4.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.0 General Balance Sheet 1.2 General Balance Sheet Morning II 1.9 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.7 Speak Brazil 3.4 Nowadays 3.3 General Balance Sheet SP 5.2 General Balance Sheet SP II 6.2 Flames of Life 3.9 Alert City 3.4 Alert City II 5.8 City Alert SP 8.3 Record Journal 8.1 All the Girls in Me 4.6 Love Without Equal 3.8 Power Couple Brazil 6 5.1 Chicago Med 3.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.1 Universal Church 0.6 General Balance Sheet Dawn 0.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 6.8 First Impact 2.7 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.5 Carousel 3.7 Emerald 3.5 Family cases 3.2 gossiping 3.6 Beware of the Angel 4.4 the soulless 5.5 Tomorrow is Forever 6.2 SBT Brazil 6.4 Poliana Moça 7.7 Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs Corinthians 20.0 Mouse Program 9.4 The Night 4.9 Operation Mosque 3.3 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 2.5 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.1 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.4 Let’s go SP 0.9 Let’s go Brazil 0.9 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.6 Bora Brasil 2nd Edition 0.5 Open game 1.3 Open Game – Debate 3.1 The Ball Owners 2.7 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.2 best of the afternoon 1.4 Brazil Urgent 4.3 Brazil Urgent SP 4.4 Band Journal 4.4 Faustão in the Band 3.0 MasterChef Brazil 1.8 Night news 1.0 What End Did It Take? 1.2 Total Sport 1.0 The Blacklist 0.5 Savage Planet (replay) 0.6 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.5 1st newspaper 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.4 Grace Church 0.0 got you 0.0 Good morning you SP 0.0 Good morning for you 0.0 You on TV 0.4 I’ll tell you 0.1 Universal Church 0.0 The afternoon is yours 1.3 Universal Church 0.2 National Alert 0.9 TV network! news 0.5 Faith Show 0.2 TV Fame 0.6 Sensational 0.8 Now with Lacombe 0.3 Dynamic reading 0.3 TV network! Extreme Fighting (re-enactment) 0.2 got you 0.2 Grace Church 0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters