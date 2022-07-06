On the way to Ceará, a bus from the band Limão com Mel is involved in an accident in Bahia

A bus with members of the band Limão com Mel that was on its way to Ceará was involved in an accident on the BR-116, in the city of Tucano (BA), about 252 kilometers from Salvador, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 5. The vehicle, which was destined for the municipality of Poranga, in the interior of Ceará, was hit by a passenger car after it collided with another car traveling on the highway.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), which was called to the incident, one of the cars involved in the crash collided head-on with the bus, damaging the bumper. The drivers of the two cars were rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) for hospitals in the region. There is no information about their health status.

Despite the scare, the band’s vocalists, Edson Lima and Adma Andrade, reported that there were no injuries among the members of the musical team. The two posted a video on social media to reassure fans.

“Actually there was an accident, but it was a crash of other cars in which one of them ended up crashing in front of our bus, but nothing big. Everyone is fine, there was nothing with anyone from the lemon”, they said. The video was recorded while the duo, along with the other members of the team, had already taken the road again towards Poranga, where they presented the show “Pra Semper Limão” tonight.

