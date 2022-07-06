One of Africa’s most famous hunters is shot dead

Hunter and businessman Riaan Naude, 55, who owns a company that specializes in promoting “tours” for his clients to kill elephants, lions and giraffes in the African savannas, was murdered on a road in the Limpopo province of South Africa. Naude was very famous in the networks for even posing with children next to dead animals, as well as the target of much criticism for his commercial activity. Police did not release the exact date of the crime, which would have taken place last week.

According to local authorities, Naude was driving his pickup along a road known as Marken Road, when the vehicle had an engine overheating problem, which made it stop. At that moment, a white car left the side of the highway, approached the hunter and its occupants fired several shots, killing him instantly. A pair of professional hunting rifles were found in the trunk of the victim’s car.

Pro Hunt Africa, Naude’s hunting company, charges high prices for those interested in killing wild animals in South Africa’s unspoilt landscape, such as for US$2,500 for a crocodile, US$1,500 for a giraffe, at an additional cost of US$350. for each day of activity, in addition to the initial value of the “tour”, of US$ 2,500 per person.

So far, no suspect has been identified in the investigations, nor motivations for the crime. Police Commander in Limpopo, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi limited himself to talking about the crime scene, which according to him contained only the cartridges of the bullets fired by the assassins at Naude, in addition to the body of the hunter, who would have been lying in the asphalt face up and with injuries to the skull.