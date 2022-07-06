Only 5 states are considered “great” in budget transparency

posted on 05/07/2022 11:03 / updated on 05/07/2022 11:14

An unprecedented survey, carried out by Transparência Brasil, revealed, this Tuesday (5/7), that no Brazilian federative unit discloses complete information on the transfer of parliamentary amendments and tax incentives, sensitive areas that show misuse of public money, such as corruption.

In only five states – Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Sul and Rondônia – is it possible to obtain public and up-to-date information on public works constructions. In these places, this is done through images and documents that provide details about those responsible, values, contracts, duration and location of the works.

Another difficulty highlighted by the study was that one in three governors publish their agendas daily. Only in seven capitals – Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia and Santa Catarina – can the representatives’ commitments be checked in advance, albeit in a simplified way. The practice makes it difficult to monitor meetings and events for interest groups.





In relation to lobbying, interaction also occurs in an unregulated way in most of Brazil. Only in Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais is there an institutional concern with providing transparency to the activity.

Even so, five states earned the “great” rating, among them, the highest were Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, both with 90 points. Among those classified as “good”, there are 12 capitals. Three federative units scored in very bad – one in the Northeast, Sergipe, and two in the North, Acre and Pará -, which means that, in the score of the 84 research criteria, they were between 36 and 26 points.





Ranking made by Transparência Brasil on the performance evaluation of Brazilian states

(photo: Transparênciainternacional.org.br)





No federative unit was indicated as “very bad”, which shows, according to the survey, some result of the efficiency of legislative mechanisms, such as the Transparency Law, of 2009, and the Access to Information Law (LAI), in force for ten years. . In addition, conducting the research stimulated greater interaction of public officials responsible for verifying information with transparency tools.

“We have seen that, in ten years, since the regulation of the Access to Information Law, there have been advances and minimal guarantees in public transparency. For the next ten years, much can still be improved in the sense of improving the quality and accessibility of government data, opening key databases for the promotion of integrity and promoting the collaboration of citizens in public affairs”, said Maria Dominguez, coordinator of the Integrity and Public Governance Program of Transparency International – Brazil.