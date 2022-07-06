Operation dismantles gang of farm robberies and arrests 16 people – Gerais

Temporary arrest warrants and 32 search and seizure warrants were carried out in Minas Gerais, So Paulo and Góis. Most of the prisoners, 12 of them, were in Uberlndia.

Sixteen people were arrested this Wednesday (7/6) for alleged involvement with a gang of thefts and robberies to farms, during the operation Praga of the State Public Ministry (MPMG) in Patos de Minas and Uberlndia, through the Grupo de Actuation Special to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO).

The objective of the operation is to dismantle a criminal organization specialized in robberies that targeted tractors and agricultural implements. The investigations indicate that the gang is involved in 24 crimes, and the damage caused can reach R$ 5 million.

Surveys show that only in the state of Minas Gerais did the organization commit crimes in rural areas in the municipalities of Uberlndia, Uberaba, Araguari, Patrocnio, Coromandel, Nova Ponte, Indianpolis, Ibi, Conceio das Alagoas, Tupaciguara, Perdizes, Pedrinpolis and Sacramento.

In addition to the Gaecos of Uberlndia and Patos de Minas, the MP of the State of So Paulo and the Military, Civil and Criminal Police of Minas Gerais collaborated with the action.