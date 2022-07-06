Opposition in the Chamber collects signatures to postpone vote on the PEC that creates social benefits | Policy

The opposition in the Chamber started a movement to postpone the vote on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that creates social benefits less than three months before the elections.
The text, defended by the government, is seen as electoral by oppositionists. The ruling base is in a hurry and already wants to vote on the proposal in the special commission this Thursday (7th). On the House floor, the vote would be next week.
PEC Rapporteur Kamikaze gives up changes to expedite voting and payment; understand
According to opposition leader, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), the idea is to make use of article 114 of the Constitution. The article provides that when a proposal increases government spending, it may be suspended for up to 20 days, in order to verify compatibility with the country’s tax regime. For the suspension to occur, the signature of 103 deputies would be necessary.
Lopes says he already has the signature of 70 parliamentarians. He aims to reach 103 this Wednesday.
On Tuesday (5), the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), read the opinion of the PEC in the special commission. Forte kept the text approved in the Senate, to speed up the process. Any changes would take the PEC back to the senators for analysis.
During the reading of the report, deputies asked for a view of the text (more time to analyze the case). The deadline granted is two plenary sessions. As a result, the vote in the special committee was postponed.
- Brazil aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);
- self-employed truck drivers: creation of a voucher worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);
- Gas Allowance: Increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);
- Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);
- Assistance for taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. The total value of this measure will be up to BRL 2 billion;
- feed Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;
- Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.