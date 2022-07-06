PagBank and Elo are giving several awards to their customers

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PagBank PagSeguro and Elo, two of the main payment technology companies in Brazil, joined forces in an unprecedented action to promote sales and reward cardholders and merchants in June.

The initiative offers exclusive gifts and discounts for the purchase of PagSeguro machines with an Elo card in the main destinations this time of year: the most popular winter cities in the South/Southeast and the festivities of São João, in the Northeast.

Spread in tourist cities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Pernambuco, Sergipe, Paraíba and Bahia, the promotion rewards consumers for every R$ 300 in purchases made with Elo cards at PagSeguro machines, with items exclusive, depending on the destination.

In the case of the winter campaign, the gifts available to consumers are: backpack, thermos bottle and umbrella. For customers in the cities of the São João campaign, the gifts are: backpack, thermos bottle and headphones.

Commercial establishments in destinations in the South/Southeast that have R$ 1,500 transacted with an Elo card at PagSeguro machines in this period, receive exclusive gifts, which are: a speaker, headphones and a blanket. For the Northeast festivities, umbrellas, speakers and thermos are available.

To gain access to the prizes, simply collect the notes and go to an exchange point during the promotion period, which runs from June 15th to July 14th. And for more information, visit the official campaign pages: https://pagseguro.uol.com.br/campanha/inverno-pagbank and https://pagseguro.uol.com.br/campanha/sao-joao-pagbank.

Image: Reproduction / PagSeguro website