Palmeiras drops BRL 17 million in targets with the sale of Borja suspended

Palmeiras has always been cautious about concluding the sale of Borja to River Plate (ARG). The deal was being conducted by Junior (COL), with whom the player has a contract, but Palmeiras was claiming 50% of the amount, for holding half of the striker’s economic rights. But the deal is stuck and shouldn’t happen again.

For macroeconomic reasons, not their finances, River was unable to pay Junior for the transaction. Thus, the approximately R$ 17 million (US$ 3.25 million) that could go to the green coffers no longer come.

The non-sale means that Palmeiras will once again need about R$40 million to hit the collection goal with player negotiation contained in the club’s official balance sheet, which is R$132.7 million. So far, Palmeiras has obtained R$ 76.2 million.

Why did the business stall?

The negotiation did not come about because of the Argentine economy, which, as in many other recent years, is in a bad moment.

On Monday, Silvina Batakis, the newly sworn-in economy minister, blocked all dollar trading on the official exchange from Argentina to other countries, in order to prevent foreign currency money from leaving Argentina, further weakening the economy.

River, as well as other Argentine companies, can also negotiate for the value of the parallel dollar, which skyrocketed with the sale, or in MEP dollars, a quotation that follows the logic of the future market. Both, however, would make the sale value more than double.

With or without dollars, the fact is that River Plate only have until next Thursday to close the deal if they want the Colombian on the field in the Argentine League.