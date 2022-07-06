Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: probable teams, absences and where to watch the Libertadores duel

For the return game of the Libertadores round of 16, Palmeiras hosts Cerro Porteño-PAR this Wednesday, at 19:15. With a 3-0 lead, Verdão tries to ensure classification and favoritism, while the Paraguayan team dreams of a comeback.

After losing in the last round of the Brasileirão, Verdão enters the field for the continental tournament knowing that they won’t have an easy challenge ahead, despite the good result built in the first leg.

For the match, coach Abel Ferreira will not be able to count on Jailson, who is still recovering from a serious injury to his right knee. Like the midfielder, forward Gabriel Veron suffered a cut on his foot and was subjected to 11 stitches at the site of the injury and continued treatment, turning into yet another absence in the team.

The side Jorge, who recovered from Covid-19, and Marcos Rocha, who was spared in the team’s last game, will be available to the coaching staff.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras can choose to enter the field with a mixed team, aiming not to suffer any greater wear with an intense sequence of games in the month.

Cerro Porteño, in turn, comes from a victory in the Paraguayan Championship and will do everything to reverse the result against Verdão. For this midweek duel, coach Francisco Arce listed the group of athletes and called attention to important casualties.

One of them is Federico Carrizo, who was absent due to family problems. Ángel Cardozo had a muscle injury and Fernando Romero was cut by Alviverde’s idol coach.

The casualty list still counts Alexis Duarte, who showed flu symptoms and will not be available.

The retrospective of the duel between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño has 11 games, five victories for Verdão, four draws and only two triumphs for the Paraguayan team.

PALM TREES x CERRO PORTEÑO



Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Date/Time: 7/6/2022, at 7:15 pm

Referee: Patricio Lostau (ARG)

Auxiliaries: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

Where to watch: Conmebol TV and in real time on THROW!/Voice of Sport

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke (Marcos Rocha), Gustavo Gómez, Luan (Murilo) and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael), Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley (Veiga) and Rafael Navarro (Rony). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Veron (recovering from a cut to his right foot) and Jailson (recovering from a right knee injury)

Suspended: There is not

CERRO PORTEÑO: Jean; Benitez, Riveros, Delvalle and Alan Rodriguez; Carrascal, Piris da Mota, Giménez and Espínola; Samudio and Aquinas. Technician: Francisco Arc.

Embezzlement: Carrizo (family problems), Ángel Cardoso (muscle problems), Romero (cut) and Alexis Duarte (flu)

Suspended: There is not