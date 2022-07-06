Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | liberators

In the first leg of the round of 16, in Paraguay, Verdão won 3-0 and now they can even lose by two goals to qualify. The winner of the match faces Atlético-MG, who eliminated Emelec on Tuesday.

With great advantage, Palmeiras tries to advance to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores for the fifth consecutive edition. If you win, you will conquer another record: Abel Ferreira’s team will be isolated with nine straight victories, an unprecedented feat in the history of the South American tournament.

Leader of the Brasileirão even with the defeat at home last Saturday, Verdão will play with a packed stadium once again: more than 38 tickets were sold in advance.

Cerro Porteño needs a lot of goals to make history at Allianz Parque (win by three goals to go to penalties or four to advance straight). Over the weekend, Chiqui Arce achieved his 100th victory in command of the Paraguayan team.

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

Unlike what happened last week, when the coaching staff decided to save in the Brasileirão before the game in Paraguay, Verdão used the holders in the defeat against Athletico-PR, last Saturday – only Marcos Rocha was preserved. For Wednesday’s game, Abel may decide to preserve some athletes because of wear and tear.

Who is out: Gabriel Veron (foot cut) and Jailson (knee surgery).

Cerro Porteño – coach: Chiqui Arce

To dream of qualifying, Cerro Porteño needs to think of an offensive tactic to pressure Verdão away from home. At a disadvantage, the Paraguayan team enters the field forced to win by a three-goal difference to take the decision to penalty kicks or by four or more goals to qualify in normal time.

Who is out: Angel Lucena, Fernando Romero, Alexis Duarte (medical department) and Federico Carrizo (family problem).

