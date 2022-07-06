‘Pantanal’: Muda is proposed by Tiberio and gives condition to accept | come around

Our love is beautiful, I love you and you love me… I would already say this classic verse from the sertanejo that is perfect to define the relationship between Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos). In the next chapters of Pantanal, the two will make the case official after the pawn decides to ask her to marry him. Find out how it goes!
In ‘Pantanal’, Muda (Bella Campos) is proposed by Tibério (Guito) — Photo: Globo
Tiberius will take Muda out of the kitchen and take her to the shed, full of mysteries. Without understanding what is happening, Muda will be bothered until the pawn opens the game.
In ‘Pantanal’, Tibério (Guito) will ask Muda (Bella Campos) in marriage — Photo: Globo
“It’s just that the conversation I want to have isn’t one of those conversations you have every day… In fact, I had given up hope that I would have this kind of conversation a long time ago…”, he will begin.
“Ara… Speak up… You’re even scaring me!”, she will comment.
“Muda… Will you marry me?”, Tiberius will say, kneeling down with a ring in his hands.
Muda will stay… mute with the order
“This aner belonged to my mother. I promised that I would only give it to whoever made my heart sarta more than a chucro donkey… I confess that, after traveling around the world, I had already agreed to take it with me to the coffin… “, will tell Tiberius.
“I’m telling you that I’m getting married, Tibero! If you were serious about making this request, I’m getting married!”, she will reply.
“I’ve never been so serious in all my life…”, the pawn will say.
Muda (Bella Campos) is proposed by Tibério (Guito) and gives the condition to accept — Photo: Globo
But when everything seemed resolved… Muda will say:
“Only one condition…”
Soon after, when Tibério and Muda tell them that they are going to marry José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Filó (Dira Paes), the condition will be revealed.
“Muda only insisted on one thing for this wedding to happen…”, Tibério explains, full of suspense. “She wanted you and Dona Filó to be our godfather.”
The cattle king won’t even think twice.
“If it’s a request from the bride, ara… We’re not even a fool to say no!”, concludes Zé Leôncio.
