patient is a teenager and is in serious condition

The first case of human rabies recorded in the Federal District after 44 years of eradication of the disease is a teenager between 15 and 19 years old. He’s in serious condition.

The DF Health Department (SES-DF) confirmed the case this Tuesday (7/5). The teenager resides in DF and was scratched by a cat on May 25. On June 15, he began to experience symptoms of rabies such as fever and eye pain.

On June 20, the patient was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) already in serious condition. SES became aware of the case on June 22, when it was notified by the team caring for the patient.

On July 4th, the folder received the result of the RT-PCR test positive for rabies, variant 3, that is, of bat origin.

Another 13 people also had contact with the infected cat. They are being monitored by the secretariat and, so far, there is no record that any of them have been infected as well.

Currently, in the DF, in addition to the case in adolescents, there are two confirmed cases in animals. A bovine and equine.

In a press conference, the director of Epidemiological Surveillance at SES/DF, Fabiano dos Anjos, reported that the lethality of the disease is 99.9%.

“In the world there are about 59,000 deaths per year from rabies. In Brazil, in 2020, two cases were registered. In 2021, there was a case of human rabies, a child assaulted by a fox. In 2022, through June, there were four cases of rabies. There are only two people on record who survived. And they live with sequelae”, said Fabiano.

Vaccination

Due to the confirmation of the first case of human rabies in the DF after 44 years, the secretariat anticipated the Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign. The folder will provide doses for dogs and cats from this Wednesday (7/6).

Until then, the only case of human rabies in the Federal District had been registered in 1978. The last diagnosed occurrence of rabies in dogs occurred in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001. The rabies virus circulates in the DF in bats, cattle, equines and other animals.

Prevention

One of the ways to prevent the disease is through vaccination of animals. In addition, in case of accidents with animals, it is recommended to look for a health post so that prophylaxis can be carried out.

“Vaccinating pets is the best preventive measure. Also, avoid touching stray dogs and cats, never touching bats or wild animals,” explained Fabiano.

The anti-rabies serum is available in the public hospital network, as well as the vaccine for animals.

